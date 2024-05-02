Sanjay Dutt was banned by Bollywood: Vidhu Vinod Chopra on what happened when the actor came out of jail

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared his views on the process that led Sanjay Dutt to play the iconic role of Munna Bhai. Even though Dutt was facing a ban from the industry following a conviction in a terrorism case, Chopra believed it was the wrong course of action. To support the actor in his difficult times, Chopra announced that he had cast Dutt for a project. Originally, Dutt was to play a character eventually played by Jimmy Shergill, with Shah Rukh Khan initially considered for the lead role of Munna Bhai.

In a conversation at the Kellogg Management School, the filmmaker admitted that he initially did not intend to cast Sanjay Dutt in the film. Therefore, when Dutt was released from prison and keen to collaborate, he informed him that they would have to postpone their work together. Sanjay Dutt went to jail. I didn't know him at all. The whole industry banned him, but I thought it was very wrong, so I went to him and announced a film with him. His father said I would also be banned, but I said, I don't care, Chopra revealed.

The 12th Fail director added: Next, Sanjay Dutt comes out of jail. I remember him calling me from the car. He said he wanted to meet and he wanted his first comeback movie to be with me. I told him: I will never make a film with you, I just announced it because it was the right thing to do. He is a very simple man. A good man, but a simple man. He thought this announcement meant we were actually going to work together. I said, I can't make a film with you unless the equation changes, because I can't exploit good action. It's a terrible thing to do, to do something good and exploit it.

Dutt, according to Chopra, had difficulty understanding this notion. So when I told him to play the role of Jimmy Shergill, he agreed. He said: Anything. revealed Chopra. Then Shah Rukh, of course, came to see me and he had a throat problem. So I decided that Sanjay Dutt was the right person. I told him: you do Munna Bhai. And he's such a simple man, he said, I know. I said, No, not this role, principal Munna Bhai. He said, “Okay, if you say so, I’ll do it.” He never reads a script

Chopra revealed that Dutt used to be constantly late for work, which led director Rajkumar Hirani to vent his frustrations by making several calls to him. Raju would often contact me, exasperated, saying, "Sir, he hasn't arrived yet. When I tried to call him, he didn't answer. Interestingly, once he finally arrived on set, he quickly called me back and asked: Yes, sir, have you called? »

The success of Munna Bhai catapulted it to blockbuster status, leading to a sequel titled Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Chopra and Hirani extended their collaboration to produce a film centered on Dutt's life, titled Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

