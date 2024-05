Shogun Actress Anna Sawai Was Forced To Miss Suicide Squad Audition: My Manager Said No | Hollywood

Actress Anna Sawai, who is acclaimed worldwide for her portrayal of Toda Mariko in Shogun, has revealed she was told to reject an audition for the Hollywood film Suicide Squad. The reason was her commitment to her J-pop girl group, FAKY. (Read also : Who is Anna Sawai, the actress of Lady Toda Mariko in Shogun that the Internet continues to rave about?) Actress Anna Sawai also starred in F9: The Fast Saga

During The Hollywood Reporters Awards Chatter podcast, the 31-year-old former J-Pop singer revealed that she was forced to turn down an audition for the role of Katana in the 2016 film Suicide Squad. That's because the company behind FAKY, the girl group she belonged to at the time, asked her not to start. The role was ultimately played by Karen Fukuhara.

What happened?

It all dates back to 2006, when Sawai auditioned and was signed by Avex, one of Japan's leading entertainment companies. The company runs a music and dance boot camp with the aim of making global J-Pop stars.

After several years of training, you either get lucky and join a group, debut as a solo singer, or leave, she explained.

During her training, she was allowed to play a role in the 2009 film Ninja Assassin, which she says made her realize that she loved acting. At that time, she shared that her management assured her that being part of a successful girl group would help her pursue acting further. The incident dates back to 2013, before she joined four other young women to form FAKY. However, things went south when she discovered that after-school theater was not allowed. (Read: Shogun Star Anna Sawai Says She Was Forced To Turn Down Suicide Squad Audition While In J-Pop Group)

I miss the big call of Hollywood

Here, Anna recalled that she thought getting an audition for an American film, Suicide Squad, was her ticket to Hollywood, as the directors were looking for a Japanese girl. She immediately went to her manager, who then told her: You can't audition.

I said to myself: This is my chance! And then I go to my manager and he says to me: You can't audition. Basically, they told me that if I left for more than a month, the girls [the other members of FAKY] I won't have to do anything, she shared.

At the time, she explained that the group would be helped if she got the role, but the answer didn't change. I felt like they were really holding me down, she said, adding, “And because of my contract, I couldn't leave until the time I actually left.” [in 2018].

Anna was disappointed that she missed out on the opportunity, but she has nothing but appreciation for Fukuhara, who ended up landing the role in the comic book adaptation. She did an incredible job, I respect and love her so much. But also, I would have loved to audition for it, she said.

Anna's acting journey

In 2019, Anna's British crime drama Haji received critical acclaim on BBC Two. Mainstream traction followed when she was cast in Justin Lin's F9: The Fast Saga. Despite entering a franchise led by popular Hollywood stars, she held her own and got noticed.

She continued with her role in Shogun. Her proactive stance as a dedicated samurai was appreciated in Shogun, which will also return for the second season. (Read also : Shgun: The best show you don't watch)