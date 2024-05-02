'The storm will break': Karan Johar hails Allu Arjun's performance in new song





Impressed by Allu Arjun's dance in the song 'Pushpa Pushpa' from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', filmmaker Karan Johar praised his performance and said “a storm is going to break”.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan re-shared Allu Arjun's post and captioned it, “A REAL hurricane storm is going to hit.”

After the unveiling of the song, Allu Arjun shared a short clip of him dropping shoes in the song on his Instagram account. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Enjoyed doing this #ShoeDropStep from the song #PushpaPushpa. #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2FirstSingle.” Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2'

A few hours ago, the makers unveiled the first single “Pushpa Pushpa”. Speaking to In the video, Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun dances in style with a glass of tea in his hand. The clip ends with Pushpa’s iconic dialogue “Jhukega nahi… (will not bow) and Allu’s shrug. Music director Devi Shri Prasad, who won a National Award for the music of Pushpa 1: The Rise, with the new song, has created this track again. The song is released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali languages. Devi Shri Prasad roped in popular singers like Nakash Aziz, Deepak Blue, Mika Singh, Vijay Prakash, Ranjith Govind and Timir Biswas to sing the respective versions of the song. The makers of the film recently released the teaser of Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun, on the occasion of the superstar's birthday. To make the birthday even more special, Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared the teaser on X and wrote, “I thank each and every one of you for your birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of thanking you!” 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The teaser shows Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj in a new avatar. Dressed in a saree, he beats the goons in his Pushpa style. The video features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara, also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a festival in honor of Hindu tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Every year, more than 10 million devotees visit this 4-day festival. Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film and the teaser is just a glimpse of the grandiose and nuanced sequence. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will release on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun, the main protagonist of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa featured power struggles against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to produce the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on May 31.

