Artsfest returns to downtown Springfield for its 44th year, transforming Walnut Street into a dreamscape for art lovers of all ages.

The annual festival returns May 4-5 and hopes to welcome more than 120 vendors and more than 30,000 attendees from across the country. This year's theme is Unleashed Creativity.

Events run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and tickets are available at the gate for $5. Admission is free for children aged 5 and under.

Proceeds from festival entries benefit the Springfield Regional Arts Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through the arts. Artsfest on Historic Walnut Street also supports the Downtown Springfield Association, a community development organization focused on improving the downtown experience.

Art of all kinds

Artsfest draws crowds on a sunny weekend in Springfield (Photo by Shannon Cay Bowers)

Everything you love about art, from fine art to pop art and everything in between, is probably on display somewhere on Walnut Street. Mediums represented include paints, fibers, printmaking, clay, glass, jewelry, wood, metal and mixed media.

Several nonprofit organizations and arts-supporting businesses will have booths where patrons can learn more about supporting the arts in Springfield.

This isn't just a museum-style tour. Much of the art you'll see on display at Artsfest is for sale. The best way to support your favorite artist is to purchase a piece of their work, and you will have ample opportunity to beautify your space with new works of art.

Live entertainment on three stages

Springfield-based band Toxic Teeth plays regularly at the Queen City Shout music festival. The group is part of the lineup for Artsfest 2024 in downtown Springfield. (Photo by Mark Odom)

Artsfest has three stages for live performances, so if the act on one stage isn't for you, head down the street and see who else is performing.

On Saturday, you can see a cornucopia of Springfield favorites like Shaun Munday, Drifters Mile and the Paper Moons. You can also listen to bluesy, jazzy and sometimes improvised tuba. the sounds of Ralph Hepola and HepTones.

If Corporate America designed a website for a group, it would be the website of the alternative rock band Toxic Teeth. The group's synergistic strategies and forward thinking in staying abreast of emerging trends using statistical market research have made us laugh so much that we simply have to see and hear more.

Saturday's lineup concludes with Eddie Gumucio and the Electrics, a band certain to take a deep dive into the exploration of indie and alternative rock, as Eddie said on his radio showfrom the pre-familiar to the post-obscure.

Sunday's lineup includes instrument-based bands like the Island Breeze Steel Band (steel drums) and Uke 66 (ukuleles), as well as the refreshing sound of the Wandering Found and Brother Ray and the Sometimes Righteous, a band of bluesy-rock with a sound that was taken around the countryside.

Discover the full Schedule of Saturday entertainment hereand the Schedule of Sunday entertainment here.

Collaboration means inclusiveness like never before

For the first time in its history, ArtsFest will be fully accessible to all attendees, the result of a collaborative effort to help every member of the community participate in Springfield's celebration of art and culture.

Greene County has a property tax that supports Abilities First, a grant program dedicated to providing services and resources to individuals with developmental disabilities. The Greene County Developmental Disabilities Resource Council worked with the Springfield Regional Arts Council, the Downtown Springfield Association and the Arc of the Ozarks to make ArtsFest more accessible to people of all abilities.

Approximately half of the stalls will be fully accessible, accessible parking spaces and toilets will be clearly marked and spaced throughout the festival, and accessibility volunteers will be available to assist any patrons who may need assistance.

While it may seem insignificant to some, it's often the first steps that are the hardest to take, said Christopher Upton, Abilities First's director of community education. This first step toward greater inclusion demonstrates our region's commitment to fostering a better environment for everyone who lives here. I couldn't be more proud of the people who are working tirelessly to make this a reality.

Food and drink options galore

Artsfest draws crowds on a sunny weekend in Springfield (Photo by Shannon Cay Bowers)

More than 20 food and drink vendors will be on hand for Artsfest. There will be beer from Heart of America and soft drinks from Ozarks Coca-Cola for sale, but let's get to the eating stuff:

Down South Fried Fish Co., Laes Egg Rolls, The Almighty Sando Shop, Xurro Handcrafted Spanish Donuts, Cellar + Plate, Crosstown BBQ, Greek Belly and Jamaican Patty Co. are just a few of the food vendors confirmed for the festival.