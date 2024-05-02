Death in Paradise casts a black actor in the lead role for the first time





Don Gilet will be Death in Paradise's new lead detective as the BBC show puts a new spin on the fish-out-of-water theme. Gilet, who previously appeared in an episode of the show's fourth series, will play DI Mervin Wilson, a Londoner who arrives on the island of Sainte Marie and isn't too happy with his new surroundings. He succeeds Ralf Little, who played DI Neville Parker in five series of the BBC One show. Previously, the main role was played by Ardal O'Hanlon, Kris Marshall and Ben Miller. Gilet, whose credits include EastEnders, Holby City and Shetland, is the first black actor to play the role. Although DI Wilson spent his life in London, he may have a connection to Saint Mary's. The announcement comes after Kris Marshall, who was the star of series 3 to 6, told the Telegraph in March: What I think would be really great for the show now is that they have a person, whether a man or a girl of Caribbean origin, who grew up. living in Britain, is completely, for lack of a better word, anglicized, has never been to the Caribbean and is having a lot of trouble. Because obviously we've had a lot of middle-aged white people, and it's been great and the shows have been a success, but I think it would really give another angle. Filming for series 14 is underway in Guadeloupe. Gilet said: Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious gem has been placed in my hands. It's a great show with a big heart and the love just keeps growing. I intend to never lose sight of this and remain grateful, humble and dedicated. Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to get off the set and dive into the sea, the pool, or an ice-cold beer, whichever is closest at the time! Death In Paradise is one of the BBC's most popular series and has been licensed in 230 territories worldwide. The first episode of Vests will be broadcast this Christmas. Lindsay Salt, director of BBC drama, said Gilet has long been one of the UK's most exciting actors, adding: Death in Paradise is in brilliant hands.

