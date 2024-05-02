Why did the Hollywood reporter delete this juicy OJ Simpson column?

Publishing expert Judith Regan wrote earlier this month about how she sat down for an hour-long interview with OJ Simpson to discuss the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, a recorded session that would not be not seen for more than 12 years after a violent backlash.

However, just like this famous interview, Regans recounts in The Hollywood Reporter disappeared from public view.

On April 25, this article was removed at the request of the author, reads the editor's note affixed to the top. a now blank page released on April 18, a week after The Simpsons died from prostate cancer.

According to the cached version of Wayback Machines from the now-cleaned-up landing page, Regan's juicy essay was originally titled, How I Did It: Judith Regan Remembers the Day OJ Simpson (Almost) Confessed.

It was unclear why Regan wanted the column removed. The longtime editor and The Hollywood Reporter did not respond to requests for comment, although cleaning up such a high-profile story is particularly unusual for the glitzy publication.

Regan hasn't been shy about discussing her experience before. She appeared on the panel analyzing the OJ interview when it aired in 2018, and she spoke at NewsNations Cuomo the day after his death to describe how frightening it was to interview a cold-blooded and deeply manipulative Simpson.

The 5,160-word article meticulously recounts how Regan, then publisher of the HarperCollins imprint ReganBooks, was approached by a Simpson attorney in 2006 with an offer to get him to confess to the 1994 murders. The condition, Regan writes, was that If had to be in the title so that Simpson could have the right to deny his children.

Clearly, this made no sense, Regan wrote. It was insane, deeply twisted and insane.

But Regan was convinced that publishing the book If I did italong with a taped television interview, which Simpson agreed to participate in, would be the only way to get the NFL legend to admit that he circumvented justice for killing his ex-wife and her friend. She pitched the idea to her top boss, Rupert Murdoch, whose News Corp. media empire. owns HarperCollins, and he agreed to move forward with the book. (Murdoch later said the interview was a reckless project after initially killing it.)

After explaining how the deal was made and how ABC icon Barbara Walters almost conducted the interrogation herself before walking away without explanation (she couldn't wait to do the interview. Mushroom !), Regan explained how she found herself in the interviewer's chair and came face to face with Simpson.

I quickly realized that all I had to do was stay still, look him in the eyes and listen to him without judgment or expression, she wrote. Of course, I judged him, but her From my perspective, I was interested, intrigued and even captivated by him.

What began as a hypothetical account of the murders turned into a first-person confession of how Simpson remembered grabbing the knife and how horrible, absolutely horrible it was to see so much blood on places.

When he said it was horrible, absolutely horrible, he was telling the truth, Regan wrote. Ironically, it was the only moment in the interview where he acknowledged the scale of the heartbreaking horror.

The interview didn't see the light of day for 12 years, however, after a wide range of critics, including Fox News mogul Roger Ailes, the mainstream media and the Goldman family, lambasted the idea that Simpson had a public forum to say something so salacious. Regan was ultimately fired from HarperCollins after News Corp. accused her of making anti-Semitic remarks during a phone call, although later ruler a $100 million defamation suit from him and admitted the claim was false.

The Fox broadcast network eventually aired the interview in 2018, although the network once claimed the tapes had been destroyed. Clips of the interview were broadcast countless times following The Simpsons' death on April 10, prompting Regan to receive millions of messages celebrating his passing. She said she couldn't participate, choosing instead to pray that Brown and Goldman's families and the Simpsons' children could find peace.

OJ's story ended like all our stories: in death, Regan wrote.