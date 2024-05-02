A dozen entertainment options await you at festivals and other Cinco de Mayo events

What a weekend, Lake County. Celebrate May 4th Be With You, Star Wars fans, party forever at Cinco de Mayo events and there's even a fun event where you can watch the Kentucky Derby. That's not all: add a Survivor-style game and a skydiver jump.

First Friday Food Truck Night returns to Clermont

Historic Downtown Clermont's First Friday Food Truck Night returns to dining spots around charming Montrose Street, just off Lake Minneola, on April 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Whether you're hungry for a meal or just craving something sweet, there's something for everyone. you, and stores will remain open to provide you with some retail therapy. Details: clermontfl.gov/298/Historic-Downtown.

Celebrate Our Officers in Blue on Eustis First Friday

Eustis First Fridays are a lot of fun with a great community vibe, and during the May event, this month's episode will feature a variety of law enforcement vehicles, from police cruisers to armored and tactical equipment used by SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics), K-9 officers and more, with opportunities for families to interact with officers. According to city events coordinator Carl Saenger, a popular costumed dog will make an appearance.

The monthly event spans two blocks of the downtown business district, overrun with food and retail vendors, music bands, street performers and other entertainment. This Friday, Neon Dream will take the stage at Eustis Street and Orange Avenue, starting at 6 p.m., treating audiences to an eclectic mix of dance tunes, classic and southern rock, and much more. Details: eustis.org Or facebook.com/CityofEustis/events for updates.

SATURDAY

Skydivers dive into Lake Dora de Tavares

Witness a spectacle in action when 160 veteran skydivers make a training jump from the historic C-47 Tico Belle aircraft to Lake Dora from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wooten Park, 110 E. Ruby St. Details: tavares.org.

Mother-Son “Survivor” Games at Lady Lake

The town of Lady Lake puts a new and creative spin on the classic mother-son dance, asking couples to team up for a tough outdoor survival game, with mental and physical challenges, presented by the Parks Department and of Lady Lake recreation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, under the shady oaks of Snooky Park, 120 W. Lady Lake Blvd.

Brave moms (and mother figures) alongside their adventurous junior counterparts aged 6 to 17 are called upon to “outwit, outwit and survive the competition for a chance to win prizes for their combined skills.” Games include rubber ax throwing, Velcro wall climbing, giant lawn bowling, memory games and much more. “It is not obligatory to eat insects,” we are told.

Tickets must be purchased in advance for $10 per person at Lady Lake Town Hall, the Lady Lake Library or by calling 352-205-2826.

May the 4th be with you on Free Comic Book Day and Lake Square Mall

Celebrate Star Wars fan favorite Day, “May the 4th Be With You” with stormtrooper and rebel band All About that Base and Rebels, performing on the grounds of Lake Square Mall at noon, followed by a meet and greet . Find the mall 10401 US 441. Details: 352-787-1200.

Stores in Florida's Coliseum of Comics chain, which claims to be the Southeast's largest comic book and collectibles retailer, will be among thousands of comic book retailers around the world celebrating the biggest event of the industry on Saturday May 4: a free comic strip. Day. Each year, participating stores offer millions of comics to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics, and the Coliseum's Clermont location is no exception, located at 1730 E. State Road 50. Details: 352-432-9209 and [email protected].

Enjoy Derby Day at Southern Hill Farms

Watch the Kentucky Derby and enjoy carnival-style entertainment with fresh picks at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont. Enjoy live tunes from Jana & Jordan from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; picking blueberries, sunflowers, zinnias, peaches and seasonal vegetables; Southern Hill Farms Food Trucksserving lunch and visiting food trucks Willy Ts Crab Shack & A Lo Cubano Kitchen. For dessert, seasonal donuts, blueberry cobbler and other sweet treats will be available at the bakery.

Teachers and nurses receive a free round of pick-your-own blueberries. An unlimited play bracelet costs $22 (plus tax) for children 42 inches and over, $18 (plus tax) for younger children. Takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. The farm is located at 16651 chemin Schofield, Clermont. Entry ends at 6:30 p.m. Details : southernhillfarms.com. (If you can't come Saturday, visit Sunday for the farm tour. Cinco de Mayo event.)

One-Tank Trip: Floridiana Show in Gainesville

The Floridiana Show is a favorite among fans of old Florida postcards, souvenirs and other kitschy ephemera. A variety of vendors from Gainesville and across the state will sell their Florida-centric items at the Matheson History Museum, 513 E. University Ave. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for museum members only to have first access, and anyone can enter from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs $5; children 14 and under and members enter free. Details: [email protected].

SATURDAY SUNDAY

Wine down Weekends at the Domaine’s free open-air concerts

Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy free live music at Lakeridge Winery this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. New York transplant Maria Salerno, now an Orlando-based musician and the first woman to perform in Walt Disney Worlds' “British Revolution,” performs Saturday. On Sunday, check out The Essentials, described by the winery as a “powerful and dynamic acoustic duo featuring Rachel Stump and Jess Emery.”

No coolers or outside food and drinks are permitted. Entrance and parking are free. Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards is located at 19239 US 27 North, Clermont. VisitLakeridgewinery.com/WATWfor more details on its wines and other products.

Cinco de Mayo Holidays

Can the Fourth be with you on Cinco de Mayo? That's right. Paradise Arcade, 1012 East Alfred St., will host a Cinco de Mayo party a day early, Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes free door prizes, free games, a noon taco bar lunch and door prizes. day. Check Paradise Arcade Tavares on Facebook for updates.

On Saturday and Sunday, you can head to Clermont for its first-ever Taco & Margarita Festival at Waterfront Park, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. The 2-day event isn't just about tequila cocktails and Mexican cuisine. It is billed as a free family event with a children's zone. Several types of food from mobile kitchens and local food trucks will be featured as well as local bands. Attendees can meet and shop at local merchants' pop-up stores or watch Lucha Libre-style wrestling matches. For more information, visit the Facebook page, Clermont Tacos and Margaritas Festival 2024.

Also in Clermont on Sunday, Cantina's Mexican Kitchen at 2507 US 27 will host a Cinco de Mayo fiesta from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with free Mexican candy and T-shirts, drink specials throughout the day and a live DJ from noon to 10 p.m. . Details: cantinasmexicankitchen.com.

Shout old! and stamp your foot on Cinco de Mayo in the Spanish Village Springs with live entertainment and food trucks/vendors such as Biekes Bistro, The Big Hot Box, Curbside Chef, Heavenly Soft Pretzels and The Kettle Corn Cabin. Performers include a mariachi band, Latin Ambition, Stilt Walkers, Sugar N Spice, Hispanic Folkloric Dancers, the Mystic Jewels, Silver Rockettes and Clown Alley #179. The free party takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Spanish Springs Town Square, 1120 Main St. Details: thevillagesentertainment.com/cinco-de-mayo-celebration-2024.

