Entertainment
A dozen entertainment options await you at festivals and other Cinco de Mayo events
What a weekend, Lake County. Celebrate May 4th Be With You, Star Wars fans, party forever at Cinco de Mayo events and there's even a fun event where you can watch the Kentucky Derby. That's not all: add a Survivor-style game and a skydiver jump.
First Friday Food Truck Night returns to Clermont
Historic Downtown Clermont's First Friday Food Truck Night returns to dining spots around charming Montrose Street, just off Lake Minneola, on April 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Whether you're hungry for a meal or just craving something sweet, there's something for everyone. you, and stores will remain open to provide you with some retail therapy. Details: clermontfl.gov/298/Historic-Downtown.
Celebrate Our Officers in Blue on Eustis First Friday
Eustis First Fridays are a lot of fun with a great community vibe, and during the May event, this month's episode will feature a variety of law enforcement vehicles, from police cruisers to armored and tactical equipment used by SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics), K-9 officers and more, with opportunities for families to interact with officers. According to city events coordinator Carl Saenger, a popular costumed dog will make an appearance.
The monthly event spans two blocks of the downtown business district, overrun with food and retail vendors, music bands, street performers and other entertainment. This Friday, Neon Dream will take the stage at Eustis Street and Orange Avenue, starting at 6 p.m., treating audiences to an eclectic mix of dance tunes, classic and southern rock, and much more. Details: eustis.org Or facebook.com/CityofEustis/events for updates.
SATURDAY
Skydivers dive into Lake Dora de Tavares
Witness a spectacle in action when 160 veteran skydivers make a training jump from the historic C-47 Tico Belle aircraft to Lake Dora from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wooten Park, 110 E. Ruby St. Details: tavares.org.
Mother-Son “Survivor” Games at Lady Lake
The town of Lady Lake puts a new and creative spin on the classic mother-son dance, asking couples to team up for a tough outdoor survival game, with mental and physical challenges, presented by the Parks Department and of Lady Lake recreation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, under the shady oaks of Snooky Park, 120 W. Lady Lake Blvd.
Brave moms (and mother figures) alongside their adventurous junior counterparts aged 6 to 17 are called upon to “outwit, outwit and survive the competition for a chance to win prizes for their combined skills.” Games include rubber ax throwing, Velcro wall climbing, giant lawn bowling, memory games and much more. “It is not obligatory to eat insects,” we are told.
Tickets must be purchased in advance for $10 per person at Lady Lake Town Hall, the Lady Lake Library or by calling 352-205-2826.
May the 4th be with you on Free Comic Book Day and Lake Square Mall
Celebrate Star Wars fan favorite Day, “May the 4th Be With You” with stormtrooper and rebel band All About that Base and Rebels, performing on the grounds of Lake Square Mall at noon, followed by a meet and greet . Find the mall 10401 US 441. Details: 352-787-1200.
Stores in Florida's Coliseum of Comics chain, which claims to be the Southeast's largest comic book and collectibles retailer, will be among thousands of comic book retailers around the world celebrating the biggest event of the industry on Saturday May 4: a free comic strip. Day. Each year, participating stores offer millions of comics to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics, and the Coliseum's Clermont location is no exception, located at 1730 E. State Road 50. Details: 352-432-9209 and [email protected].
Enjoy Derby Day at Southern Hill Farms
Watch the Kentucky Derby and enjoy carnival-style entertainment with fresh picks at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont. Enjoy live tunes from Jana & Jordan from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; picking blueberries, sunflowers, zinnias, peaches and seasonal vegetables; Southern Hill Farms Food Trucksserving lunch and visiting food trucks Willy Ts Crab Shack & A Lo Cubano Kitchen. For dessert, seasonal donuts, blueberry cobbler and other sweet treats will be available at the bakery.
Teachers and nurses receive a free round of pick-your-own blueberries. An unlimited play bracelet costs $22 (plus tax) for children 42 inches and over, $18 (plus tax) for younger children. Takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. The farm is located at 16651 chemin Schofield, Clermont. Entry ends at 6:30 p.m. Details : southernhillfarms.com. (If you can't come Saturday, visit Sunday for the farm tour. Cinco de Mayo event.)
One-Tank Trip: Floridiana Show in Gainesville
The Floridiana Show is a favorite among fans of old Florida postcards, souvenirs and other kitschy ephemera. A variety of vendors from Gainesville and across the state will sell their Florida-centric items at the Matheson History Museum, 513 E. University Ave. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for museum members only to have first access, and anyone can enter from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs $5; children 14 and under and members enter free. Details: [email protected].
SATURDAY SUNDAY
Wine down Weekends at the Domaine’s free open-air concerts
Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy free live music at Lakeridge Winery this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. New York transplant Maria Salerno, now an Orlando-based musician and the first woman to perform in Walt Disney Worlds' “British Revolution,” performs Saturday. On Sunday, check out The Essentials, described by the winery as a “powerful and dynamic acoustic duo featuring Rachel Stump and Jess Emery.”
No coolers or outside food and drinks are permitted. Entrance and parking are free. Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards is located at 19239 US 27 North, Clermont. VisitLakeridgewinery.com/WATWfor more details on its wines and other products.
Cinco de Mayo Holidays
Can the Fourth be with you on Cinco de Mayo? That's right. Paradise Arcade, 1012 East Alfred St., will host a Cinco de Mayo party a day early, Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes free door prizes, free games, a noon taco bar lunch and door prizes. day. Check Paradise Arcade Tavares on Facebook for updates.
On Saturday and Sunday, you can head to Clermont for its first-ever Taco & Margarita Festival at Waterfront Park, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. The 2-day event isn't just about tequila cocktails and Mexican cuisine. It is billed as a free family event with a children's zone. Several types of food from mobile kitchens and local food trucks will be featured as well as local bands. Attendees can meet and shop at local merchants' pop-up stores or watch Lucha Libre-style wrestling matches. For more information, visit the Facebook page, Clermont Tacos and Margaritas Festival 2024.
Also in Clermont on Sunday, Cantina's Mexican Kitchen at 2507 US 27 will host a Cinco de Mayo fiesta from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with free Mexican candy and T-shirts, drink specials throughout the day and a live DJ from noon to 10 p.m. . Details: cantinasmexicankitchen.com.
Shout old! and stamp your foot on Cinco de Mayo in the Spanish Village Springs with live entertainment and food trucks/vendors such as Biekes Bistro, The Big Hot Box, Curbside Chef, Heavenly Soft Pretzels and The Kettle Corn Cabin. Performers include a mariachi band, Latin Ambition, Stilt Walkers, Sugar N Spice, Hispanic Folkloric Dancers, the Mystic Jewels, Silver Rockettes and Clown Alley #179. The free party takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Spanish Springs Town Square, 1120 Main St. Details: thevillagesentertainment.com/cinco-de-mayo-celebration-2024.
Hosting an event in or near Lake County? Send description and photo (without text, please) to [email protected]. Please notify us at least two weeks in advance.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailycommercial.com/story/entertainment/local/2024/05/02/a-bakers-dozen-of-fun-awaits-at-cinco-de-mayo-fests-and-other-events/73528120007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A dozen entertainment options await you at festivals and other Cinco de Mayo events
- Rosters released for the 40th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Football Game
- Anya Taylor Joy's Arrow dress at the premiere of Furiosa
- Imran Khan's party publishes white paper on 'election rigging', calls for judicial inquiry
- Trump trial resumes with testimony from Keith Davidson, Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer
- UK weather: New thunderstorm warning from Met Office after building struck by lightning overnight
- Why did the Hollywood reporter delete this juicy OJ Simpson column?
- Google shares latest information on new ways to protect passkeys and accounts
- Maggie Haberman explains why she thinks Trump's last day in court has been “very tense.”
- Rural people are more likely to die from preventable causes: CDC
- Martin Liby Troein: First Brexit, then Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, now the British are on the way to the next earthquake
- Asian Insider: Final retirement for Lee and Jokowi | Japanese bookstores are evolving to survive