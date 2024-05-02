Vaani Kapoor to Lead Bollywood Coming-of-Age Film Badtameez Gill (EXCLUSIVE)





Rising Indian star Vaani Kapoor will headline the Bollywood comedy-drama Badtameez Gill, where she plays the title character. Aparshakti Khurrana (Prime Video series Jubilee) plays the brother of Kapoor's character in the film and veteran Paresh Rawal (Busan title The Storyteller), his father. The film, set in Bareilly, North India and London, is directed by Navjot Gulati, whose writing credits include Running Shaadi, Ginny Weds Sunny starring Jai Mummy Di and the upcoming Pooja Meri Jaan among his directing credits. Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films (Nikita Roy) produces. The producers of the film include Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Agarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone. Vaani Kapoor, who won critical acclaim for playing a transgender character in the Chandigarh film Kare Aashiqui, is also the protagonist of Netflix's upcoming crime thriller series. Mandala Murders. Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani said: Vaani Kapoor is headlining our ambitious project Badtameez Gill which is slated to roll out in the first week of May. Vaani was the first and only choice and she is perfect for the role in every way. Vaani will showcase a completely different side of her acting in our film which has its heart in the right place. Vaani is a top notch actress and she has not been seen in full-fledged comedies or family shows. We think she will do a brilliant job in this genre. The role was written with someone like her in mind, the Bhagnanis added. We needed a gorgeous, confident girl who could be a riot for her family and friends. Vaani is this person in real life too. So when we met her, we knew we had found our lead. She will light up the screen with her presence and we hope to entertain a lot of people with our film. Kapoor is represented by YRF Talent. The best of variety Register for Variety Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aol.com/vaani-kapoor-headline-bollywood-coming-155923129.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos