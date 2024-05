Developer scraps plan for billion-dollar Hollywood skyscraper complex

A plan worth more than a billion dollars The idea of ​​erecting new residential and office towers on the parking lots flanking the Capitol Records Building and the Pantages Theater will not move forward. On April 19, a representative of Millennium Partners submitted a letter to the Department of Urban Planning officially withdrawing all rights applications related to the Hollywood Center development, which was planned for a series of parking lots on both sides of Vine Street, north of Hollywood Boulevard. The planning department has closed all files.

“Sixteen years ago, we spearheaded the effort to save the world-famous Capitol Records Building by having this iconic structure declared a historic and cultural landmark in the City of Los Angeles so that future generations could continue to appreciate its timeless beauty,” said Philip Aarons, founding partner of Millennium Partners, in a statement. “Over the past several years, we have worked to preserve this architectural treasure by completing a comprehensive seismic upgrade of the structure so that the building can return to its essential role within the music industry. Although we have made the decision at this time not to move forward with our vision of building housing on the surrounding surface parking lots, we remain committed to working to make the Hollywood community a better place to live and working and helping Hollywood realize its full potential as the entertainment capital of not just Los Angeles, but the entire world. » The project, which called for 46- and 35-story buildings that would have been the tallest in Hollywood, would have included up to 1,005 residential units and commercial uses. Millennium Partners had also explored the possibility of adding a hotel or offices to the complex.

More than a decade ago, Millennium Partners had already obtained rights for a similar development on the property, Millennium Hollywood, which also planned a mix of apartments, retail space, offices and a hotel in several buildings of great height. However, these projects were stopped in court due to a “fatally erroneous” environmental impact report. The question of whether or not an earthquake fault passes beneath the property has loomed over both iterations of the project. Consultants hired by Millennium Partners found that there was no fault line beneath the site, while the California Geological Survey claimed the opposite.

Although Millennium Partners may have once again moved away from the doomed site near Hollywood and Vine, the New York-based developer hasn't left the neighborhood. Millennium obtained authorizations at the end of 2022 to build a 15-story office tower at 6450 Sunset Boulevard. Follow us on social media: Twitter/Facebook / LinkedIn / Topics / Instagram

