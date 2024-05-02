Vaani Kapoor to headline Bollywood coming-of-age film 'Badtameez Gill'

Rising Indian star Vaani Kapoor will headline the Bollywood comedy-drama 'Badtameez Gill', where she plays the title character.

Aparshakti Khurrana (Prime Video series “Jubilee”) plays the brother of Kapoor's character in the film and veteran Paresh Rawal (Busan title “The Storyteller”), his father. The film, set in Bareilly, North India and London, is directed by Navjot Gulati, whose writing credits include “Running Shaadi”, “Ginny Weds Sunny” along with “Jai Mummy Di” and the upcoming 'Pooja Meri Jaan'. among his directing credits.

Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films (“Nikita Roy”) is producing. The producers of the film include Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Agarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone.

Vaani Kapoor, who won critical acclaim for playing a transgender character in the film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', is also the protagonist in Netflix's upcoming crime thriller series 'Mandala Murders'.

Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani said, “Vaani Kapoor is headlining our ambitious project 'Badtameez Gill' which is slated to launch in the first week of May. Vaani was the first and only choice and she is perfect for the role in every way. Vaani will showcase a completely different side of her acting in our film which has its heart in the right place.

“Vaani is a top-notch actress and she has not been seen in proper comedies or family shows. We think she will do a brilliant job in this genre. The role was written with someone like her in mind,” the Bhagnanis added. “We needed a gorgeous, confident girl who could be a riot for her family and friends. Vaani is this person in real life too. So when we met her, we knew we had found our lead. She will light up the screen with her presence and I hope we entertain a lot of people with our film.

Kapoor is represented by YRF Talent.