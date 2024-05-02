Happy Birthday at Disney's Hollywood Studios





Happy birthday today at the park now known as Disney's Hollywood Studios. “Now called,” you might ask? If you've been around for a long time, you may remember that the third gate of the Walt Disney World Resort opened on May 1, 1989. Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park. Developed in partnership with MGM, the park was widely seen as Disney's preemptive answer to Universal Studios Florida, which would open on June 7, 1990. The licensing agreement with MGM expired and Disney changed the park's name to Disney's Hollywood Studios in January 2008. By then, Disney had developed enough intellectual property to populate the studios' attractions, which grew to include Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. , Toy Story Land and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. (Follow these links for our opening day reviews of each of these locations.) But that first summer, the park did not offer the current programming. The highlight was a studio tour by streetcar – an interesting choice given that rival Universal has decided to move away from the streetcars that defined its Universal Studios tour in Hollywood to expand its theme park in Florida. But Disney opted for the streetcars in Orlando, even though it needed to build a movie studio around them to give fans something to watch while on tour. If you took a ride on the trolley that first summer, you may have seen Disney's brand-new Mickey Mouse Club in production — a show that would later launch the careers of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, and Justin Timberlake. (They didn't arrive until 1993, however.) Or, if you missed that, maybe you saw… Disney's All-American College Orchestra from EPCOT practicing in one of the other scenes sound. (See On Stage the First Summer at Disney's Hollywood Studios for Laurie's story about that experience.) Next up for Disney's Hollywood Studios is the debut of the reimagined film. The Little Mermaid A musical adventure at the Animation Courtyard Theater this fall. Please share your favorite memories about Disney's Hollywood Studios in the comments. For more information about this and other upcoming attractions at Disney and theme parks around the world, please subscribe to Theme Park Insider Weekly Newsletter. And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international And USA Attraction Ticket the partners. Answers (4)

