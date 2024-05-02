Kakao's acquisition of SM Entertainment stake approved by antitrust regulator





Korea's antitrust regulator has approved Kakaos' acquisition of a 39.86% stake in K-pop agency SM Entertainment, subject to the implementation of remedial measures. The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) announced Thursday that it has imposed two forms of remedies to address concerns that the merger of Kakao, a major IT company that owns the music streaming service Melon, and SM Entertainment, poses a threat to competition. in the digital streaming market. Kakao Entertainments Melon occupies 43.6% of the domestic music streaming platform market, according to FTC data. Kakao may be able to dominate the market if it refuses to provide music from its subsidiaries, including SM Entertainment, to other competing platforms. The antitrust agency also claims that Kakao Entertainment could stifle competition by choosing to exhibit music from its own subsidiaries over others. First, Kakao is prohibited from unreasonably refusing, suspending or delaying the provision of music to Melons' competitors at their request. Second, the agency mandated Kakao to create an independent body composed of at least five external members to regularly monitor Kakao's potential favoritism toward its labels. The company is required to submit reports every six months regarding streaming music views and ratings, as well as Melons' screen layouts, to the independent agency, which will also be filed with the FTC. The monitoring body, after determining any preferential treatment, will require corrective action. actions, with Kakao Entertainment having to submit its compliance plan within 30 days. Kakao is required to comply with these corrective measures for three years. It may, however, request the cancellation or modification of all or part of the measures if significant changes occur in market conditions. BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koreadailyus.com/kakaos-sm-entertainment-stake-acquisition-approved-by-antitrust-regulator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos