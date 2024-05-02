Entertainment
Lompocs RocketTown Comic-Con brings together several actors under one roof | Arts
There's no difference between a cloud and a makeup chair for actor Rico Anderson, who's no stranger to starring under prosthetics in sci-fi projects like The Orville And Star Trek: Forsaken.
Even when I'm not playing these alien characters, I'm still pinching myself, Anderson said. I'm living a dream that I've had since I was a little boy. Since I was 6 years old, I wanted to be an actor.
Anderson is one of several actors expected to appear this year RocketTown Comic-Con in Lompoc. While his television portfolio includes human roles in NCIS, Grey's Anatomy, Surroundings, Weedsand other titles, as a lifelong fan of comics and science fiction, he particularly enjoys playing creatures from outer space.
I love playing characters in general, but diving into this type of acting is almost like an actor's dream, in terms of true transformative ability. It's the ultimate form of pretending to be nerdy, Anderson said. I love the idea of being able to play a monstrous character.
The prolific actor doesn't mind the wait during prosthetic and makeup applications, which he says took up to four hours in his experience, for these roles. Sometimes, he takes advantage of this downtime to review his lines or chat with those around him.
During numerous film and television series shoots, regardless of genre, Anderson often catches himself in moments of reflection, staring into space, which he knows can come across as a bit melodramatic.
I always remind myself to take a moment when I'm on set between shots, observe my surroundings and really congratulate myself on where I am right now, Anderson said, and what I I had to do to get there. just being able to survive.
The relief of nailing an audition and seeing a role through is something that actor Scott Butler, also a guest star on RocketTown, can relate to. He fondly remembers his flight back to Los Angeles after finishing filming AMC's second season. Lodge 49filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.
I went home excited because it was my first network show. I worked so hard to get there and I finally succeeded, said Butler, who mostly starred in independent projects before taking on the role of Oliver in Lodge 49.
Olivers is extremely friendly, wanting to please you, much like a puppy, said Butler, whose more literal roles as a dog-like creature in sci-fi and horror films have forced him to take to on all fours and rushing towards the camera.
While some film and television enthusiasts who frequent RocketTown will recognize Butler for his acting, other enthusiasts may be more familiar with his work in the video game industry. He has worked as lead artist and in other capacities, including art director, on various video game projects since the late 1980s.
Born and raised in England, Butler has lived in California since the early 2000s, when he left his job at Sony PlayStation in London to join Sony's San Diego office. In 2008, the Great Recession left Butler and other company employees unemployed, leading him to pursue acting.
He decided to attend an acting workshop shortly after losing his job. It was the first time he had tried playing in decades, after a traumatic playing experience at school left its mark on him, he said half-jokingly. Butler still remembers the ill-fated production in which he played Jesus. He was 7 years old.
I remember waiting backstage for my first trio, and I ran up the steps, way too eager to get on stage, and I tripped over my tunic which was too long, Butler said. I landed on my stomach, slid across the stage like a seal, went down the other steps on the other side and found myself between the legs and under the school principal's chair.
All the parents present burst out laughing. After that, I was nicknamed Flying Jesus.
Tell Art Editor Caleb Wiseblood your nickname at [email protected].
