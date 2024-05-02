Colleen Hoover's Thriller 'Verity' Gets Movie Treatment





Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel Truth gets the Hollywood treatment. Amazon MGM Studios is developing an adaptation of the novel, with Eat the Cat's Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund on board to produce. Hillary Seitz is currently writing the screenplay. Truth was self-published in 2018 before being acquired by Grand Central Publishing in 2021. It became a phenomenon, spending months on THE New York Times bestseller list and sold over a million copies in 2023 alone. Truth follows a woman named Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer facing financial ruin who accepts her life's work…or so she thinks. The woman is hired by the husband of a successful thriller author named Verity Crawford to finish the remaining novels in Verity's book series, as the author is unable to complete them after suffering a mysterious accident. However, when she arrives at the Crawford estate, Lowen quickly realizes that things may not be what they seem, and she discovers an unfinished manuscript that gives her insight into the not-so-perfect life of the family. She then decides to determine whether Verity's writing is purely fiction or not. This isn't the first time one of Hoover's books has attracted Hollywood attention. His 2016 book It ends with us has been adapted into a Blake Lively vehicle which hits theaters on August 9. Justin Baldoni stars in the film and directed the romantic novel with a screenplay by Christy Hall. Sony Pictures is distributing the film. Hoover's other book titles include the sequel to It ends with us, It starts with usas well as Regret you, Layla And Reminders of him. In 2023, she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time review. Antosca's credits include Hannibal TV series, The act, Candy and more recently, A family friend. Antosca is represented by WME and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Hedlund worked on As above, so below, as well as Candy, a family friend And Chucky. Seitz wrote Christopher Nolan's 2002 film Insomniaas well as those of 2008 Sharp eye and 2021 The unforgivable. She is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane Offer.

