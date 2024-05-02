Amy Schumer encourages Hollywood to protect the next generation from sexual harassment





Amy Schumer was honored at Variety Power of Women Presented by Lifetime lunch in New York on Thursday for her work with Everytown for Gun Safety. During his speech, Schumer said it is sometimes difficult to continue fighting when “there is a clear slide back toward our equality.” In fact, when things seem particularly dire, women sometimes just need to take “an entire day off to watch reality shows about hot people selling real estate in different parts of California… But then we can't prevent us from doing so; we rise stronger, smarter, more filled with fire, and we remember those courageous women who changed what the history books will say and who will stand the test of time. Schumer then shared the story of a project she worked on recently, in which it was revealed to her that the team's production assistant had been sexually harassed by an actor on set. But despite emotions or societal pressures to remain silent, Schumer revealed that the PA immediately spoke up. “She talked to the appropriate people about it and did what she needed to do to feel safe and heal,” Schumer said. “I called her to apologize and thank her for standing up for the women she had saved who would come after her. It's not perfect, but it's progress. And many of you here today, your work will help guide these women so that when the time comes, they will say, “Oh, I'm so sorry, but not on my watch, motherfucker.” » Elsewhere in his speech, Schumer used his platform to advocate for gun safety. “I'm here representing Everytown for gun safety and moms are demanding action,” she said. “If you really want to help, Everytown.org is a great place to start. Ten years ago, Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson, two girls, went to see my movie “Trainwreck” and were in the theater, and that's what led me to this work. What I have learned in my years of working with Everytown is that the gun lobby's strategy is desperate and keeps us complacent by making us believe that gun laws fire make no difference. But instead we need each person to use their voice. And you won't believe it, but the most effective people have been the mothers.” Sascha Seinfeld, editor of “Life & Beth” and daughter of Jerry Seinfeld, presented Schumer with the award Variety Women Power Awards. In his introduction, Seinfeld told the story of Schumer's ability to support his friends in unique and outrageous ways. “One moment, in particular, stands out from last summer at a memorial dinner for the late, great Jimmy Buffett,” Seinfeld said. “When his widow Jane Buffett entered the room of grieving guests, Amy removed one of her breasts, walked over to Jane and gave her a huge hug. It cut through the darkness and made everyone smile. If that's not a celebration of life, I don't know what is. She also told her daughter and my friend Delaney, “If it makes you feel any better, I wish my father were dead.” »

