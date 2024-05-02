



Summary Finn Wittrock expresses his disappointment over the cancellation of the

The Green Lantern

series, which was originally scheduled to air on the old HBO Max platform.

The Green Lantern series, which was originally scheduled to air on the old HBO Max platform. Wittrock was cast as Sector 2814's rogue protector, Guy Gardner.

Nathan Fillion to play Guy Gardner in 2025 film

Superman

film, staying true to the character's iconic red hair and bowl cut.



“In Brightest Days, In Darkest Nights” just hasn't worked yet for DC Comics' live-action attempts. The Green Lantern. Years after Ryan Reynolds unsuccessfully brought Sector 2814 protector Hal Jordan to the big screen in 2011, a The Green Lantern series was announced, which would have aired on what was HBO Max at the time. Finding Wittrock officially joined the project in April 2021, and he was cast as another GL from Earth, Guy Gardner. Today the actor revealed the “sting” of learning the series had been cancelled. Wittrock said in an interview with ComicBook.com: “I won't say it didn't sting

only to find out the news that it wasn't happening. But I think it was good because

I realized what I needed to do to prepare for a role like that.

SO,

I hope another comic book role – the one that’s meant to be – will come my way.

And then at least, [I’ll] like having some sort of information on how to enter this world. ”

Superman (2025) Written and directed by James Gunn, Superman is Warner Bros.' first film. rebooted DC Universe to focus on the titular hero of the comics. It presents a new version of Man of Steel following Henry Cavill's departure from the role, honoring the character's roots as “the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way.” In the first official film of the new DC Universe (DCU) by James Gunn and Peter Safran, Superman will feature a number of superheroes from the comic books, including Guy Gardner. However, as most die-hard fans already know, it will be Nathan Fillion who dons the Power Ring for the big screen in 2025.

Finn Wittrock launched his own GL comic collection

While Ryan Reynolds The Green Lantern might not rank among the worst superhero movies of all time, as Batman and Robin (1997), the 2011 comic book film failed to find its audience. 10 years later, Finn Wittrock was cast as GL Guy Gardner in an HBO Max series that never came to fruition. However, Wittrock was so determined to be ready to portray the character that he ended up with his own comic book collection, due to the amount of research he had gathered. Wittrock also told ComicBook.com during the same session: “I had about 20 Green Lantern comics in my closet.

I started reading comics.

My five year old son

would find the comics and say, “Dad, what are these?” And I was like,

“Research from a project that never existed.”

But yeah, it gave me a great education, already in Green Lantern.

And now I'm kind of addicted to the story.

Related Isabela Merced Teases Working Alongside Superman Co-Stars and the Film's New Turtles Along the Way Isabela Merced reveals her excitement about working with Nathan Fillion and Edi Gathegi on Superman; dishes on turtles all the way down. Although there is not much information available on what that of Superman Guy Gardner will say that Nathan Fillion teased Guy's flawed nature. When it comes to appearances, whether the character is wearing his green or yellow Power Ring, one thing that remained constant for Gardner (the majority of the time) was his red, bowl-cut hairstyle. And Wittrock was even ready to shake things up, with some trepidation, though. Wittrock said in the same interview: Well, I knew…I knew the fans wouldn't forgive me if I didn't have red hair and a bowl cut. So yes, I was preparing…I was preparing mentally, not physically. I was going to wait until the last possible second for this.

And in case anyone missed it, James Gunn seemed to have hilariously confirmed that Fillion's Green Lantern would also sport the red bowl cut into Superman (via Topics): Giving my old buddy Nate a bowl cut might have been the main reason I chose it. Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner can be seen in theaters when

Superman

flies away, flies away and moves away on July 11, 2025.

