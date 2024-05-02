Origins” will air on CBS Mondays, “Hollywood Squares” will return





LOS ANGELES Drew Barrymore will play center stage in CBS' new reimagined “Hollywood Squares” on Wednesdays in January, the network announced Thursday as it revealed its 2024-25 lineup. “She's adorable, she's endearing, she'll bring her friends,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said during a press briefing at Paramount headquarters in Los Angeles with George Cheeks, CBS chairman and CEO. . (Barrymore already hosts a daytime talk show distributed by CBS. The classic game show last aired on local stations in 2004, with Tom Bergeron as host.) CBS' fall schedule includes a new series “NCIS: Origins” on Monday nights at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT. “NCIS: Origins” is a prequel to “NCIS” starring a younger version of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Austin Stowell stars as Mark Harmon as he begins his career as a special agent in 1991. Harmon will narrate the series, just as Jim Parsons did for the CBS prequel comedy “Young Sheldon.” The network announced the title of the spinoff “Sheldon” which follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas “Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.” The sequel to “Sheldon,” from executive producer Chuck Lorre, has a slightly cynical title: “They've already established in the mythology that there will be other marriages,” Reisenbach said. The spinoff will air Thursday night at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT, the time slot currently occupied by “Sheldon,” and will be followed by the returning “Ghosts” hit, Oscar winner Kathy Bates as a private detective in a revival of “Matlock” and the return of midseason drama “Elsbeth.” Other highlights of the fall schedule include another sitcom, “Poppa's House,” starring Damon Wayans as a divorced Poppa who still finds herself raising her adult son, played by her real son, Damon Wayans Jr. She will follow “The Neighborhood” to direct free on Monday nights. And a new reality series, “The Summit,” hosted by New Zealand actor Manu Bennett, features 16 ordinary Americans climbing a New Zealand mountain and competing for a million-dollar prize. The reality-adventure show will air Wednesday nights after “Survivor,” while “The Amazing Race” will be put on hold until next spring. Justin Hartley's freshman adventure drama “Tracker” will be released an hour earlier and move to the coveted Sunday night slot after “60 Minutes.” “‘Tracker’ was a huge success from the start for us,” Reisenbach said. The Sunday night lineup will include “The Equalizer” and, at midseason, the medical drama “Watson,” starring Morris Chestnut as Sherlock Holmes' colleague Dr. John Watson. Shemar Moore's “SWAT,” which CBS canceled and then dramatically brought back for Season 8, will return Friday night before “Fire Country.” Tom Selleck's drama “Blue Bloods” will wrap up this fall with eight final episodes Friday night. “It’s important for us to give this show the farewell it deserves,” Reisenbach said. Following the conclusion of “Blue Bloods,” “NCIS: Sydney” will take over at 8 p.m. on Friday. Besides “Sheldon,” other interesting series include Lorre’s “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “So Help Me Todd,” and “CSI: Vegas.” “NCIS: Origins”Mark Harmon's Standout Character Gibbs Is Recast With Austin Powell In 'NCIS' Prequel CBS' fall TV schedule (every hour EDT/PDT; new broadcasts inbold; new time slotsitalics) Monday:8, “The Neighborhood”; 8:30 a.m., Poppas House; 9, “NCIS”; ten, NCIS: Origins Tuesday:8, “FBI”; 9, FBI: International”; 10, “FBI: Most Wanted” Wednesday:8, “Survivor”; 9:30 a.m., The top THURSDAY: 8, Georgie and Mandy's first marriage; 8:30 a.m., Ghosts; 9, Matlock; 10, Elizabeth Friday:, 8, CRUSH; 9, Land of Fire; 10, Blue Blood SATURDAY: 10, “48 hours” Sunday: 7, “60 Minutes”; 8, “Tracker”; 9,”The equalizer”, 10, repeat (at mid-season: “Watson”).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2024/05/02/cbs-2024-schedule-ncis-origins-hollywood-squares/73527816007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos