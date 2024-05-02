The Glory, Queen of Tears: Korean actor Park Sung-hoon makes a name for himself in the next season of Squid Game 2





By Lee Gyu-lee This article contains spoilers. Park Sung-hoon's breakout role came in the form of antagonist Jeon Jae-jun in the 2022 Netflix hit series. Glory. A few years later, the South Korean actor turned in another compelling performance as villain Yoon Eun-sung in the hit TVN series. Queen of Tears broadcast on Netflix. Throughout my career, I have often needed to reference the roles I have played to explain myself. But now when they say Jeon Jae-jun, they recognize me right away, which feels good because I now have a nickname that people can relate to, says the actor. With Queen of Tears, a lot of people started calling me Eun-sung. And it motivated me to work harder on different projects, hoping that one day I will be remembered as Park Sung-hoon rather than Jeon Jae-jun and Yoon Eun-sung. A scene from the series Queen of Tears, with, from left, Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won and Park Sung-hoon. Photo: courtesy of tvN The romance series, which ended on April 28 with the highest viewership in tvN history of 24.9 percent, revolves around estranged couple Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun) and Hong Hae -in ( Kim Ji-won ), married for three years.

Despite the apparent fairy tale, he's a country boy who marries a conglomerate heiress. Baek decides to divorce his wife, who is selfish and demanding. Her divorce plans take a turn, however, when Hong is diagnosed with cancer, leading her to see a different side of Hong and find hope that their marriage can be saved. Under the Gun: Zuho and Jo Soo-min lead a poker-themed K-drama Park plays Hong's university friend, who comes back into his life and secretly plans to take over the company with his biological mother, the mistress of the group's chairman. His character, who harbors a twisted love for Hong, suffers a tragic death. The actor says that while playing the character, he focused on his unwavering love for Hong. I discussed a few points with the show's writer, Park Ji-eun, while preparing for my roles, but she emphasized her love for Hong. Park as Yoon Eun-sung in a still from Queen of Tears. Photo: courtesy of tvN Yoon always treated people with a facade, but his feelings for Hong were real and desperate, he says, adding that he hopes viewers will feel sympathy for the character by the end. He doesn't know how to be loved and love, so I feel like his way of showing love is distorted. Even though Yoon was a villain, he had such devoted love, in his opinion, towards Hong, so I think the ending was a bit sad and bitter. [Queen of Tears] shows his story, which sort of explains why Yoon became such a person. Then me too [hope] its ending arouses a certain sympathy. The main cast of Queen of Tears at a press conference in Seoul in 2024. Photo: Imazins via Getty Images As Yoon is an obstacle to Hong and Baek's love story on the show, the actor says he received a lot of harsh comments from fans of the show. In fact, I am neither bothered nor hurt by these direct messages [on social media] because they support Hong and Baek, they have such feelings towards [my character]. That's how much they love and care about our show, so I love reading the comments, he says. Now I think the outlook has changed. Previously, people considered the character as the actor's real personality, but now more and more people see it separately. So I try to take that as a compliment for portraying my character convincingly. Park says he received a lot of harsh comments from Queen of Tears fans about Eun-sung, the character he plays, but that doesn't bother him. Photo: Courtesy of BH Entertainment. [Squid Game] I brought together such talented actors, which made it more fun to work on set, watch their performances and co-act with them. So I had a great time on set and filming in that tracksuit was so exciting,” he says. My name is Jae-jun, then Eun-sung. So next, I hope I can be called by my character's name since Squid game. Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix.

