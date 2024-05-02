Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali challenges Hollywood characterizations

As every time I try to explain an important figure in Indian cinema to the uninitiated, the temptation is quick to compare director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to someone from Hollywood.

And, as every time I make these comparisons, everything fails. Bhansali paints a spectacle evocative of Baz Luhrmann's work, but even that is a pale imitation (no disrespect to either). There is no one in the world who creates cinema with the scale and grandeur that Bhansali cultivated as his signature, a style so distinct that his own peers pay homage to him while he is still alive and works (in the last year alone, there have been explicit homages to SLB in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and “Polite Society”).

But at the top of IndieWire's conversation about Bhansali's career, he's quick to tease out the larger-than-life visual splendor of his creations, emphasizing – as a writer, director and producer, among his many hats – that the stories themselves evoke this scale.

“It’s just not about big production pieces and costumes and sets and larger-than-life production values ​​— no,” Bhansali told IndieWire over Zoom. “I'm drawn to a good story or a good character – a character who most of the time is like me, a little tormented, and life has dealt them a lot of blows over the years. I think these stories, these moments need to be told.

Bhansali's characters are no strangers to adversity, from the lovestruck hero of “Devdas” (Shah Rukh Khan) to the objectified Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) in “Padmaavat” to the rejected Kashibai (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) in “Baijrao Mastani “. His first film, “Khamoshi,” as well as the feature films “Guzaarish” and “Black,” deal with disability, and almost none of his films end with a stereotypical Bollywood happy ending. His latest project is the Netflix series “Heeramandi,” a rare foray into episodic storytelling from an artist known for his extravagant theatrical releases.

“There’s nothing wrong with doing a lavish project,” he added. “In this sumptuous project, a story is also told, the character is revealed, moments of his life are recounted, and sometimes we overlook these things and are simply seduced by the architecture, the clothes and jewelry, or the numbers of dance. But there is much more to do. »

Bhansali uses the pronoun “she” with intention, because all of her works—even those literally named after men—are filled with captivating female characters and performers. Women have historically been undervalued in the film industry around the world, whether in how they are treated behind the scenes, perceived in comparison to their male colleagues or even in their fictional portrayals, but not by Bhansali or the filmmakers he admires.

“The most important filmmakers of our country – Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Ritwik Ghatak, Raj Kapoor. Mehboob Khan, K. Asif, Kamal Amrohi, Bimal Roy, Guru Dutt, BR Chopra – all of them have made women-centric films,” he said. “They were the most revered filmmakers because they gave dignity to women, they understood that their voices should be heard… women have beautiful stories to tell, they are the most beautiful thing that God has ever made. And women make us. We are who we are because a woman created us and gave birth to us, and we must give them that love and respect. Equality – maybe a little more than that.

He cites details, but the list is long; the sex worker-turned-politician Gangubai (Alia Bhatt), the ostensibly rival wives of “Bajirao Mastani”, the compassionate women of “Devdas”. I think of the fiery Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) in “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, an ordinary woman who takes charge of her destiny in a film where she is used by men.

In “Heeramandi,” it is Commander Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala), his rival Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) and their coterie of courtesans who rule over Lahore, controlling the wealthy Indians. moguls while pushing the country towards freedom.

“Constitution: the diamond bazaar” Courtesy of Netflix

Before speaking to Bhansali, I read that “Heeramandi” has been infiltrating for 14 years. In our interview, he told me 18 years – then revealed that the story's architect Moin Baig had first approached him with the idea in 2002. At the time, Bhansali would have been central to “Devdas” fever (with a premiere in Cannes, critically acclaimed and the biggest Indian box office of the year), and the preparation of “Bajirao”, which will only materialize in 2015. Bhansali has habit of taking his time with his projects, waiting for the script to “start talking”. tome.”

“I feel a movie in my mind,” he said. “Once everything is settled and calculated here, it takes on a life of its own, these characters have grown up, they become adults in my mind – now ready to be told and made into a film. This process has been very interesting and I think every film has its destiny. This is realized when the filmmaker and the characters in this script connect. …When you connect to them in this vast universe, they all exist somewhere. Souls exist, they speak to you.

Eighteen years (give or take) was enough for the project to land on Netflix, where it became an eight-episode drama instead of a three-hour movie. This is Bhansali's first foray into streaming, and he rose to the challenge despite shooting for 350 days and roughly double the footage he's used to producing in the same amount of time.

“I became a sharper filmmaker,” he said. “I became a better filmmaker. More confidence. Each new experience changes you. I always thought, “No, I need to have time to slowly explore the film and indulge in it,” and then I realized there was no time to indulge in it. deliver there, and yet, we could achieve what we wanted to achieve.

“Yes, it was all just a mental exercise,” he added. “It was also a lot of physical effort to shoot 350 days and do post-production at a breakneck pace for almost five months, all very taxing on the mind and body – but I enjoyed every moment. This is how films should be made.”

Manisha Koirala in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' Courtesy of Netflix

Bhansali's films are set across India, touching on region-specific dialects, clothing and culture. “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” and “Ram Leela” are drawn from Bhansali’s Gujarati heritage, while “Devdas” is based on a Bengali book and set in Kolkata; 'Bajirao' was set in Maharashtra, followed by 'Padmaavat' in Rajasthan and 'Heeramandi' in pre-independence Punjab – today's Pakistan.

“I received so much love from Pakistan, people were looking forward to it, waiting for this to be said,” Bhansali said. “It’s a piece that somehow brings us all together, when all of India was one, it was undivided. These people belong to us as much as they belong to them. I think they belong to both of us and both countries are showing a lot of love for the show that is finally being made. I still feel like we're one, I still feel like we're all connected in so many ways. There is a lot of love for people on both sides, aside from a few people who would like to make trouble – but those are irrelevant.

This is a legitimate concern, given the rise of Islamophobia and nationalism in India, fueled by the government of Narendra Modi during an election year. Muslim and Sikh individuals face harassment and persecution in the country, misrepresentation and on-screen erasure. In 2016, India banned Pakistani artists from working in the country, alienating emerging film talents like Fawad Khan, who appeared in the 2022 series “Ms. Wonder.” Indian films have been banned in Pakistan since 2019, and many of them reinforce these harmful prejudices.

Bhansali said he faced no resistance while filming Netflix's “Heeramandi,” a series full of Muslim and Sikh characters who don't exist solely to sanctify the Hindu protagonists. The series is not an act of activism, but it feels like a minor act of resistance in the political and entertainment climate from one of the most influential filmmakers on the subcontinent – ​​and the world . Bhansali, as always, is driven by the story.

“There are things about the characters that connect to people in my work,” he said. “That’s why they’re talking about it. A lot of people like it, a lot of people don't like it. It’s part of an exchange between the audience and the filmmaker. I don't mind being loved when they give me love, and I don't mind being criticized when they don't connect with my work.

“Heeramandi” is now streaming on Netflix.