See the Jazz Fest 2024 lineup for the Rolling Stones, Hozier and more | Entertainment/Life





Friday May 3: Foo Fighters, HOZIER and more Foo Fighters, HOZIER, Steel Pulse, Allison Russell, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Terence Blanchard: Flow, The Soul Rebels, Galactic with Anjelika Jelly Joseph, Anders Osborne, The Uptown Ruler Cyril Neville, The Lee Boys, Stefon Harris & Blackout, Zachary Richard, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Bonerama, Davell Crawford, Marc Broussard, Naughty Professor, 79rs Gang Mardi Gras Indians, Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rdailleurs, Lil' Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers, Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns, The Rising Stars Fife & Drum Band, Lil Mike & Funny Bone, Celebration of Colombia: Bejuco, Enkel, Creole Group, Matachinde and Batmbora, Pow Wows with Nimkii & The Niniis, Ray Boudreaux, Andrew Duhon, Amina Figarova Sextet and Matsiko World Orphan Choir, Duwayne Burnside, Charlie Gabriel and Friends, James Fortune, Tribute to Sweet Emma Barrett with Yolanda Robinson and Kiki Chapman with the Lars Edegran Band, New Orleans Guitar Masters: John Rankin, Jimmy Robinson and Cranston Clements, Germaine Bazzle, Guitar Slim Jr., Lulu & the Broadsides, Anna Moss & The Nightshades, Peter Harris and Firm Roots ft. Herlin Riley, Dwight Fitch, Jr., Derek Douget and Ashlin Parker, Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition, Big Chief Kevin Goodman & the Flaming Arrows Mardi Gras Indians, The Legendary Rocks Of Harmony, Zulu Gospel Male Ensemble, Big Chief Juan & Jockimo's Groove , Kim Carson & The Real Deal, Shades of Praise New Orleans Interracial Gospel Choir, Tonia Scott and the Anointed Voices, Jamil Sharif, Jourdan Thibodeaux, Cedric Watson, and Joel Savoy, New Leviathan Oriental Fox-Trot Orchestra, The Pfister Sisters, Da Truth Brass Band, Gregg Hill, Patrice Fisher & Arpa with guests from Martinique, France and French Guiana, The RamBull Rompers, 21st Century Brass Band, Keep N It Real and We Are One Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs (SA&PC), Eight Dice Cloth, Wild Tchoupitoulas and Black Feathers Mardi Gras Indians, Arrianne Keelen, Arthur Clayton IV and Anointed For Purpose, Southern University Baton Rouge Jazz Ensemble, Mount Hermon Baptist Church Praise Delegation Choir, Wild Mohicans and Buffalo Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Tubad, Young Fellaz Brass Band, Devastation and Scene Boosters SA&PCs, Ladies of Unity, Joan Cadell & The Midnight Choir, The Shanks, Free Agents Brass Band, Reggie The World of Houston Rhythms: From Africa to Congo Square through the world, All for One Brass Band, Women of Class, Lady Prince of Wales and Men of Class SA&PCs, Kat Walker Jazz Band – Scat with Mme Kat, the girls also play the trumpet under the artistic direction of Troy Sawyer, Showcase of Performing Arts for Young Audiences

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nola.com/entertainment_life/jazz-fest-line-up-second-weekend-new-orleans/article_974b6758-08a0-11ef-804a-9ff756bed658.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos