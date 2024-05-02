Halle Berry seeks to end stigma and raise funds for menopause





Halle Berry is joining a group of bipartisan senators to push for legislation that would dedicate $275 million to research and education on menopause, the significant hormonal change women experience in middle age.

The legislation calls on the federal government to spend more money on menopause clinical trials as well ashormonal therapywhich is used to treat hot flashes and other symptoms. Berry, 57, shouted about menopause outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. She said it was a word her own doctor told her he was afraid to say in front of her. I'm in menopause, okay? » Berry shouted, drawing laughter from the crowd. Shame needs to be removed from menopause. We need to talk about this very normal part of our lives that is happening. Our doctors can't even tell us the word, let alone guide us through the journey. In recent months, the Hollywood leading lady has spoken candidly about the painful symptoms she experienced during perimenopause, which occurs before menopause when a woman's estrogen levels begin to decline. Her doctor initially misdiagnosed her with herpes, a sexually transmitted disease for which Berry and her partner tested negative. Under a proposal from Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, $125 million would be set aside for clinical trials, public health and medical research on menopause. The remaining money would help support the detection and diagnosis of menopause, train doctors in the treatment of menopause and raise public awareness about it. Menopause is not a dirty word, it's not something to be ashamed of, and it's not something Congress or the federal government should ignore, Murray said. The bill is supported by 17 senators, three Republicans, 13 Democrats, one independent and all women. Several senators said Thursday they hoped the bill would also encourage doctors, women and men to speak more openly about health issues that all women experience. Besides Berry, other celebrities haveI started sharing moreabout menopause on talk shows and in interviews, while some have even started selling products related to it. And last year, President Joe Biden launched a new initiative to improve the federal government's research on women's health, including menopause. Dr Monica Bertagnolli,director of the National Institutes of Health, said too little is known about women's health at all stages of life. His agency is the primary medical research arm of the federal government. Although the legislation cleared what is typically one of Congress's biggest hurdles in gaining bipartisan support, its prospects are uncertain. Getting bills passed in Congress at any time is difficult, and the challenges are now compounded by divisions on the Hill and fewer days on the legislative calendar before the November election. The women's group will need to get buy-in from their male colleagues to make money for menopause research a reality. The Congress is predominantly represented by men. Murkowski said she looked forward to the support of her male counterparts. If men were menopausal, we would have adequately and appropriately funded menopause research decades and decades ago.

