Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac to star in Vampire Thriller





Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac set to star in Flesh of the godsa vampire thriller directed by Panos Cosmatos, the filmmaker best known for his 2018 hallucinatory horror film Mandy. Adam McKay is producing this new feature with Betsy Koch through the duo's production company Hyperobject Industries. Isaac also produces through his partner Gena Konstantinakos through their Mad Gene Media banner. CAA and WME will handle domestic rights sales while XYZ Films will handle international sales at this year's Cannes Film Market. Written by Andrew Kevin Walker, best known as the screenwriter of the 1990s classic Se7enand based on a story by Cosmatos and Walker, Flesh takes place in Los Angeles in the brilliant 1980s. According to the producers, the story follows a married couple, Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart), who descend from their luxurious skyscraper every evening and head into the electric nightlife realm of '80s Los Angeles. cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic woman and her party cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous and surreal world of hedonism, thrills and violence. “Like Los Angeles itself Flesh of the gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare,” Cosmatos said in a statement. “Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod ride through the glittering heart of hell. Producers hope to begin filming later this year. Cosmatos Cloths Peter Sabok/COOLMEDIA/NurPhoto/Getty Images “We think this is extremely commercial and extremely clever,” McKay said in a statement. “Our ambitions are to make a film that resonates across popular culture, fashion, music and cinema.” Flesh marks the third collaboration between Cosmatos and XYZ. Besides Mandy, both parties also Necrocosm in development with A24. Stewart last starred in a crime thriller Love lies, bleedingdirected by Rose Glass, released earlier this year by A24. Isaac launched Mad Gene Media with his wife, writer and director Elvira Lind, in 2019. The first project under their banner, The letter room, was a short film written and directed by Lind and starring Isaac. He received a nomination at the 2021 Academy Awards. The actor last appeared on screen in the lead role in the Marvel film. Moon Knight series. Isaac is repped by WME and Goodman, Genow while Stewart is repped by WME and McKuin Frankel. Cosmatos is repped by CAA and Weintraub Tobin and Walker is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/kristen-stewart-oscar-isaac-vampire-thriller-flesh-of-the-gods-1235888602/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos