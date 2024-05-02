Entertainment
Communications grad enters Hollywood, lands job at Paramount Pictures
Describing himself as a “YouTube kid,” Mingyu Wu said he has always been drawn to pop culture and entertainment.
I was the kid who wanted to talk about the latest movie or musical show, the Cal State Fullerton Class of 2024 graduate said.
Growing up in the Bay Area, Wu looked for universities that not only matched his passion for film and music, but also offered opportunities that would help him break into a competitive industry. He found his place in the CSUF communications department.
Through student organizations such as the Entertainment & Tourism Club and the Music Industry Club, Wu learned crucial leadership skills, strengthened his communications portfolio, and networked with industry professionals.
These experiences allowed him to land internships with major companies, including Paramount Pictures, Live Nation Entertainment, NBCUniversal, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
When I applied for my first internship at Paramount Pictures, my resume only contained my school activities. I'm really grateful for my extracurricular activities at CSUF because I felt like they made me stand out, Wu said.
After earning his bachelor's degree in communications this winter, Wu was offered a full-time position as an executive assistant for Paramount Pictures, working with its home entertainment digital marketing team.
Now in downtown Hollywood, he and his team are responsible for marketing films after their theatrical releases. This includes writing copy for subtitles, promoting DVD and digital releases, and planning creative social media content for famous films like the 2024 release of Mean Girls.
Paramount also has a very massive catalog of films. We have over 1,000 films, so we sometimes take things from there and find ways to bring these films back to audiences. I'm very lucky that my role allows me to be creative and come up with some of these ideas.
The road to Hollywood
In high school, Wu's planner was filled with management meetings and extracurricular activities. When he arrived at CSUF, he knew he wanted to continue this high level of involvement on campus.
During my first year, the pandemic shutdown happened, but I didn't let it deter me. I attended many online club events, and this was my little taste of what college life could be like, said Wu, who was inspired by the idea of getting involved in campus organizations such as the Music Industry Club, Business Inter-Club Council, entertainment and tourism. Club, the Associated Students Inc. Street Team and CSUF Housing and Residential Engagement.
Wu spent over two years with the Music Industry Club, helping to plan panels bringing together industry professionals and artists, and serving as club president. He said the experience taught him the importance of interpersonal communication and how to effectively lead a team of creative people.
Although he originally wanted to pursue a career in music marketing, Wu said he had plenty of opportunities on campus to explore his interests and find what suited him best. It was the Entertainment & Tourism Club that turned him towards cinema.
For nearly two decades, the club has helped students network and learn from industry professionals. In addition to visiting top companies and participating in panel discussions, club members also attend various industry events, including the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes and more.
Wu, who served as the club's marketing director, took that experience to his first internship as a creative content intern for Paramount Pictures, where he developed a proposed marketing campaign, brainstorming content promotion for upcoming projects and worked on films such as Smile, Dungeons. & Dragons and Sonic 2.
Mingyu has proven himself both in the classroom as an outstanding student and through his many endeavors as a student organization leader and volunteer in activities on and off our campus, said Waleed Rashidi, professor communications associate and advisor for the Entertainment and Tourism Club.
After completing her first internship at Paramount, Wu went on to work as a Tour Marketing Intern for Live Nation Entertainment and a Global Talent Development and Inclusion Intern for NBCUniversal before returning to Paramount as a Digital Marketing Intern her senior year. For her excellence in marketing and creativity, Paramount Pictures nominated Wu for Academy Gold, a talent development program hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
I think my internship experiences really helped me land my first full-time role at Paramount Pictures, Wu said. I also really enjoy my classes, professors and campus activities because they played a role. important role in the development of my professional career.
