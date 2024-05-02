Oscar-nominated actor Paul Raci presents his new film “Sing Sing” at the Chicago Critics Film Festival at the Music Box Theater





CHICAGO (WLS) — Oscar nominee Paul Raci returns to his hometown for opening night of the Chicago Critics Film Festival Friday at the Music Box Theater. The actor is debuting his new film “Sing Sing” and he spoke with ABC7's Hosea Sanders about his “discovery” in Hollywood after a decades-long career that began in Chicago. “Sing Sing” tells the story of how a theater program transforms the lives of men in prison. Raci's character is the director who brings healing to inmates through art. The film has powerful performances. “You have to tell people how much they are worth, not devalue them,” Raci said. “That's what's so powerful, seeing the guys experience becoming actors. My holding area, my dressing room, was a cell. We're in a prison, we're not on a set.” Raci explained how her life has changed since all the success started coming to her. “I’m busy, I’m happy,” Raci said. “Hey look at me mom, I’m an actor.” Raci recently appeared in a Jennifer Lopez project. “Her people called my people. She's a lovely woman,” Raci said. “My wife and I went to their Christmas party…at Ben Affleck's house.” Raci and his wife, Liz, who is also his agent, now produce projects like “Grateful Deaf.” “Jerry Garcia, at the time, had what he called the deaf zone, where deaf people could come and watch a deadhead concert,” Raci said. “They ended up having a dead zone right in front of the stage for many, many years.” Raci is determined to let people know what he can do. “It was a long road and it was a chance, and I hope I get offered a role like the one he just played in 'Sing Sing,'” Liz Raci said. “It’s so beautiful and it’s the kind of thing he wants to do.” Paul remembered his Oscar nomination. “I can’t wait to come back, you’ve got to be kidding me,” Raci said. “Remember, ours was at the station, during the COVID pandemic. We didn't get to sit in the seats and do this thing. We want to do this, I'm saying that.” Raci is one of the “Sing Sing” cast members who can be seen on the red carpet at Chicago's Music Box Theater Friday night. The film will take place at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a question and answer session with the actors and filmmakers.

Copyright 2024 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/oscar-nominated-actor-paul-raci-debuting-new-movie-sing-at-chicago-critics-film-festival-music-box-theatre/14756838/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos