



The 2024 NJSGA Championship Season Begins at Hollywood Golf Club as the 92nd Four-Ball Championship Begins May 7 DEAL, New Jersey – The first major championship of the 2024 New Jersey State Golf Association season is scheduled for May 7-9 as the 92nd Four-Ball Championship is on its way to Hollywood Golf Club. Program of the 92nd four-ball championship Live score Agreements and departure times Hollywood, originally designed in 1913 by Isaac Mackie, a Scottish professional and greenskeeper, was quickly redesigned by Walter J. Travis in 1917. Over the years, Hollywood has undergone multiple renovations, a renovation and more recently a bunker restoration by Brian Schneider of Renaissance Golf. The fascinating and unprecedented Hollywood layout is one of Walter Travis' most notable projects and has been the site of several national championships as well as numerous NJSGA events. Among them is Kevin Foley's triumph at the 2011 New Jersey Open Championship by five strokes. The course features reimagined bunkers, wide fairways and complex greens with false fronts, which are multi-leveled and challenging. Inside the field From a record 262 accepted team entries, 42 qualified for the championship proper, including a handful of exempt players. Defending champions John Havay and Erik Diamond, who won last year at Hamilton Farm Golf Club, are among six teams granted full byes. An 18-hole stroke play qualifying round will be played on Tuesday, May 7; the 16 small teams will advance to two days of four-ball match play on Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9. Spectators who wish to attend must walk. The use of carts will not be permitted. Family ties While the NJSGA also hosts a father-son championship, four father-son duos compete for the four-ball championship. Mike and Michael Paduano

Niall and Conor Handley

Michael and Jack Stamberger

Richard and Justin Lippert PLAYER RATINGS A collection of notable players from the 92nd Four-Ball Championship: Pat Wilson, 33 years old, is in the Four-Ball field for the first time since regaining his amateur status. After helping the NJSGA win the 62nd Compher Cup on April 24, Wilson is paired with Marc Kunesch33 Years. Wilson's 2023 year was highlighted by a round of 16 appearance in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, two top-20 finishes at the New Jersey Amateur and Open Championships, and a round of 16 appearance in the Mid-Amateur from New Jersey. Championship. Austin Devereux25 years old, will compete alongside his partner Mike Puorro, 40 for the second consecutive season. Last year, the duo lost in the 19-hole quarterfinals at Hamilton Farm to Beau Guarino and Zach Arsenault. Devereux, New Jersey's 119th amateur champion, also helped lead New Jersey to a victory over GAP in the Compher Cup last April. His partner, Mike Puorro is co-host of The DROP – a podcast that talks about golf in the Garden State. Listen to the course overview of The DROP in Hollywood with Director of Education, Bryan Dougherty. Corey BrighamThe 43-year-old 2022 New Jersey Public Links Champion and 2002 New Jersey Amateur Champion is set to compete alongside Keith Ryan, 54, of Rumson Country Club. Brigham knows the Shore area well, having won his amateur championship in Hollywood and played at Rumson. Michael Brown51, is a four-time NJSGA champion and hopes to have another successful run in the Deal town alongside his partner, Pierre Barron, 48. In 2022, Brown and Barron hoisted the Ridgewood Country Club trophy at Deal Golf & Country Club, just down the street from Hollywood. In 2023, Brown won the 40th Mid-Amateur championship, also contested in Deal. THE Wall brothers, Jeremiah28 and Ethan, 29, are the only sibling duo on the field. Jeremy is coming off a solid third place finish at the 122nd New Jersey Amateur Championship that his younger brother, Jack, won at his home course. Jeremy was a semi-finalist in the 40th New Jersey Mid-Amateur Championship at Deal Golf & Country Club. Qualifying results

NJSGA Social Media For the latest updates and news, visit njsga.org or follow the New Jersey State Golf Association on Facebook, X and Instagram at @NJSGA1900.

