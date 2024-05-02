Around Town: Cinco de Mayo Weekend

Our weekly guide to the food and entertainment happening in and around the city includes Cinco de Mayo on the Promenade, Bike Month events and much more.

Accidentally photography exhibition by Wes Anderson: The exhibition arrives in Santa Monica after stops in Seoul, Tokyo and London, showcasing locations from all seven continents through the lens of Wes Anderson's iconic aesthetic. Opens May 1 at 1219 Third Street Promenade. Details here.

Shop for Mother's Day gifts at Conscious Market: Shop local jewelry brands, create DIY flower bouquets, meet designers and take free fitness classes in downtown Santa Monica on the Promenade. Saturday, May 4, 9:18 a.m. on Third Street Promenade. More information here.

Art/punk guitar icon Joe Baiza will perform in the Soundwaves concert series:He's performing his new quartet at the Santa Monica Public Libraries' Soundwaves concert series. Saturday, May 4, 3:30 p.m. at the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Details here.

Leela Dance Collective: Enjoy a blend of classical North Indian dance and contemporary influences with the internationally touring Kathak dance company performing on the Third Street Promenade in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month! Saturday May 4, 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo on the Promenade: The community is invited to enjoy performances by UCLA Mariachi de Uclatln, Academia de Danza BFFM and artist Danny Muoz. Attendees will also experience outdoor dining from local favorites including Casa Martin, Cabo Cantina, 1212 and Ugo Trattoria. Sunday, May 5, 4:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Third Street Promenade. More details here.

Superbloom Beach Club: This pop-up social club offers a full day of wellness activations, live DJs, beach games and amazing connections. Sunday May 5, 5 p.m. at Ocean Park Beach. Details here.

Doris Kearns Goodwin speaks live at New Roads School: One of America's most beloved historians artfully combines biography, memoir, and history. In An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal Story from the 1960s, taking you on the emotional journey she and her husband, Dick Goodwin, took during the last years of her life. Monday May 6, 8 p.m. at 3131 Olympic Blvd. More information here.

Preparation : May is bicycle month. This SM has spoken the article details its history and some of the events of this month. Would you like to know more?

What to eat and drink?

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Festival: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday May 2, from 5 p.m. Details here.

Opening of the Petit Grain Bakery: This Eater LA the article describes it as the most ambitious new French bakery in Los Angeles. 1209 Wilshire Boulevard. Details here.

Marmalade Cafe is moving from Montana Ave to downtown: Notable changes at its new location at 525 Santa Monica Blvd are a takeout menu as well as the same full menu it has offered for years. More details here.

Pop-up Tieghan Gerard IRL from Half Baked Harvest at FIG restaurant: This NBC4 report details the comfort food she's serving through May 10 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel, 101 Wilshire Blvd. More information here.

Manchego on Main St ranked among “the best bottomless brunches in Los Angeles”: A Timeout the article states: “With an expanded patio along Main Street, this casual Spanish tapas restaurant in Santa Monica is the perfect place for a low-key drink. The $25 unlimited mimosas and sangria pair well with the small brunch menu, which includes a chorizo ​​omelette, torrijas (Spanish French toast), and sandwiches made with serrano jam, imported cheeses, and other delicacies ingredients from the Iberian Peninsula.

SaMo Proper Hotel reinvents afternoon tea: Timeout described it as one of the “best afternoon teas in LA” and I agree. I went there last weekend and the food and service was excellent! Each course includes a glass of Veuve Clicquot or non-alcoholic sparkling wine, as well as scones, sandwiches and a rotating array of treats that put a California twist on classic flavors. The cost is $75, but for $20 more, guests can also enjoy unlimited champagne. 700 Wilshire Boulevard. More details here.

Further: Taste of the Nation: This year's all-ages event features more than 40 of the city's top culinary talents, including award-winning chefs, restaurants, mixologists and more, to help raise funds for the No Kid campaign Hungry. Saturday May 4, 2 p.m. at Media Park, 9070 Venice Blvd, More info here.

Bonus further: Netflix is ​​a joke festival: Netflix's annual citywide comedy festival is back through May 12 with around 300 individual shows in more than 35 venues, from large-scale concert halls to more intimate performance spaces . Performers include Chris Rock, Ali Wong, Hasan Minhaj, Bill Burr, Seth Rogan, Kevin Hart and even a Dodgers Comedy Night. More details here.

Looking to the future in the city: Film Fridays on the Third Street Promenade (5/10, 6/14), Montana Ave Sidewalk Sale (5/18), MAINopoly (5/19), AIDS/LifeCycle Finish Line Festival (6/8), Eeeeeatscon (6/ 8-9), Music Festival (06/21), Pride on the Promenade (06/22)

