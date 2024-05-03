Britney Spears speaks out after ambulance is called to her Hollywood hotel

An incident involving Britney Spears called authorities to an iconic Sunset Strip hotel Thursday morning, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Los Angeles fire officials responded to a 911 call around 12:42 a.m. “requesting help for an injured adult female” at the Chateau Marmont Hotel, Capt. Erik Scott told Fox News Digital.

“The caller did not provide details regarding the injury,” Scott said. “An LAFD paramedic ambulance responded to the scene. At this time, it is unclear whether the paramedic team encountered the injured person or offered medical assistance. The paramedic left the scene at 1 a.m. 17 in the morning, without transporting anyone to the hospital. There was no response from law enforcement to this call.

According to Page Six, citing sources, the incident stemmed from an alleged fight Spears had with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz.

The exact details of the incident are not yet clear, but a source told Fox News Digital that Spears “left alone with security and is now home and safe.”

On Thursday afternoon, Spears appeared to address the incident in an Instagram post, saying “the news is false.”

“I wish there was respect right now so people understand I'm getting stronger every day!!! The truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie,” a- she writes. “Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and what's more, I hope you are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now.”

She also wrote, “I also twisted my ankle last night and the paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came into my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston!!! Peace.”

Also on Thursday, it was revealed that Spears had finalized her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari. Spears signed the dissolution of marriage with Asghari and noted that the legal date of their separation was July 28, 2023, in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The former couple got married on June 9, 2022, and did not have any children together. Documents outlined a request to terminate the court's ability to award alimony to either party due to a prenuptial agreement already in place.

The separate assets listed included “miscellaneous [jewelry]earnings and accumulations” before marriage, during marriage and after the date of separation.

“Community property and community debts, if any, shall be divided in accordance with the terms of the parties’ binding pre-marriage agreement,” the documents state.

On Sunday, Britney appeared to break her silence about the recent legal saga she endured with her estranged father, Jamie Spears, in a since-deleted Instagram snap.

The “Toxic” singer first discussed acupuncture for nerve damage in her back before criticizing her family members just days after finally settling the controversial conservatorship case in which her father essentially controlled her financial and personal affairs for 13 years.

The court order successfully ended on November 12, 2021, but a pending dispute over Jamie's request for Spears to pay her legal fees ended on Friday. Details surrounding the case have not been made public.

“My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and there probably never will be!!!” Spears wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “People who sat around and did absolutely nothing even though they did this for four months are doing great!!!”

She added: “The way I was raised, I was always taught right and wrong, but the two people who raised me that way hurt me!!! I have so many lucky to be here!!!”

Spears, 42, alluded to the fact that she still hasn't had a conversation with her mother or father due to safety concerns.

“It's funny because until this day I haven't told them face to face!!! I text via IG but I honestly believe it won't be as safe if I ever come face to face face,” she wrote.

“The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that's it!!! I miss my home in Louisiana and wish I could visit but they took everything!!!””

The “Piece of Me” singer reached a settlement Friday in her legal battle with her estranged father, nearly two years after Spears was released from conservatorship.

“It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect and defend Britney Spears,” her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

“Although the guardianship ended in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly granted. As she wished, her freedom now includes the fact that she will no longer need to appear in court, to be involved in a trial or to be involved in legal proceedings in this matter.

He added: “Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her human rights and civil liberties were restored.”