Stevie Wonder and Misty Copeland, two of the most recognizable artists of their time and pioneering advocates for access and inclusion in the arts, will deliver speeches at the Peabody Conservatory's 2024 graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, May 22 . Copeland, the first African-American woman ever to become a principal dancer in American Ballet Theater's 75-year history, will address undergraduates during the morning ceremony; Wonder, one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, will speak at the afternoon ceremony for graduating students.

Both will receive the George Peabody Medal for outstanding contributions to music and dance in America, the highest honor bestowed by the Peabody Institute, awarded annually since 1980. Additionally, Johns Hopkins University will present an honorary doctorate to Stevie Wonder during his college commencement ceremony. on Thursday May 23.

“Stevie Wonder and Misty Copeland have dedicated their lives to creating art and uplifting others through music and dance, inspiring audiences and setting powerful examples for generations of young artists,” said Peabody Dean. Fred Bronstein. “I cannot imagine two more appropriate speakers to send our graduating student artists out into the world to make their own impact.”

“Misty Copeland has broken new ground throughout her career, as the first African-American woman to be promoted to principal dancer at American Ballet Theater, and as an inspiration to many through her remarkable talent as well as her courage to break barriers, making her the perfect choice as the first dancer to receive the Peabody Medal. She is that rare artist whose name transcends their discipline,” Bronstein said. “By excelling as a Black woman in ballet, she led change in the art form and inspired countless young dancers, performers, athletes and audience members, strengthening the power and relevance of dance as a means of expression.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, and raised in San Pedro, California, Misty Copeland began her ballet studies at the age of 13. After studying at the San Francisco Ballet School and the American Ballet Theater Summer Intensive, she joined American Ballet Theater as a member of the corps de ballet in 2001 and in 2007 became the second African-American soloist in the company and the first in two decades. In 2015, Copeland was the first African American woman to be promoted to principal dancer with the company. Performing a variety of classical and contemporary roles, one of his most important was the title role in Bird of Fire, premiered on her in 2012 with new choreography by sought-after choreographer Alexei Ratmansky. She also made history as the first black woman to play the lead role of Odette/Odile in ABT's film. Swan Lake during the company's inaugural tour of Australia. In 2022, it launched The Misty Copeland Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in ballet and pursuing social justice through artistic activism, with an after-school program called BE BOLD that aims to make introduction to ballet accessible and affordable. She is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir, Life on the moveand a picture book entitled Bird of Fire. She received the Leonore Annenberg Scholarship in the Arts, Time the magazine's 100 most influential people, CharmWomen of the Year, Black Girls Rock! Awards and honorary doctorates from the University of Hartford and New York University, among other awards.

“By any measure, Stevie Wonder was one of the most influential artists of his time, a remarkable artistic personality born of Motown but destined to surpass what even that juggernaut represented to the music world,” Bronstein noted. “At the same time, he was a leading voice in important social and civic causes, connecting his art with social justice to create a legacy of activism closely tied to his truly outsized impact in music.”

A child prodigy who reached No. 1 on the charts at age 13, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer Stevie Wonder has won 25 Grammy Awards and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Kennedy Center Honors and countless other honors. His long list of hit singles includes more than 30 top ten hits in the United States and spans from “Superstition” to “For Once in My Life” to “I Just Called to Say I Love You”; his star collaborations, from “Ebony and Ivory” (with Paul McCartney) to the AIDS charity single “That's What Friends are For” (with Dionne Warwick, Elton John and Gladys Knight). Released in 1976, its Songs in the Key of Life was the first album by an American artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Synthesizing elements of pop, R&B, soul, jazz, funk and gospel into his own signature and ever-evolving style, he was a pioneer in the use of electronic instruments and technologies that changed the sound of music popular. Wonder accepted his 1985 Academy Award for Best Original Song on behalf of Nelson Mandela, and his lyrics, appearances, and activism helped advance civil rights in America and racial justice around the world; the song “Happy Birthday” propelled his successful campaign to make Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday a national holiday. He has also long campaigned for improved services for blind and disabled people and was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace in 2009.

Copeland and Wonder join a list of past George Peabody Medal winners that includes Terence Blanchard, Herbie Hancock, Rene Fleming, Tori Amos, Leon Fleisher, Yo-Yo Ma, Jessye Norman, Pete Seeger, Quincy Jones, Wynton Marsalis, Marilyn Horne, Andr Watts, Ella Fitzgerald and Leonard Bernstein. Copeland will be the first dancer to receive the George Peabody Medal; The Peabody Institute's long history of dance training at the preparatory level was expanded to include a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance in 2018, an interdisciplinary, innovation-driven program that prepares students to become dancers, choreographers, and citizen artists .

This year marks the Peabody Conservatory's 142nd graduation ceremony, in which 94 Bachelor of Music degrees, nine Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, 131 Master of Music degrees, 11 Master of Arts degrees, 14 graduate degrees in performance, three artist degrees and 17 doctorates in Musical arts degrees should be awarded.

The undergraduate ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, and a second ceremony for graduate degrees will follow at 2 p.m. Copeland will speak at the morning ceremony and Wonder will speak at the afternoon event. Both ceremonies will take place in the Miriam A. Friedberg Concert Hall on the Peabody Institute's Baltimore campus and will be available to view via livestream. There is a fee for in-person attendance and is reserved for graduates, their families and guests. Additional details are available at www.peabody.jhu.edu/graduation.