Get the adrenaline pumping with these stunt-filled action movies Macomb Daily





Tom Cruise does his own motorcycle stunt by jumping off a ramp on a mountain and skydiving to the valley floor in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. (Paramount Pictures/Zuma Press/TNS) With David Leitch's love letter to stunt professionals, The Fall Guy in theaters, and rumors of a potential stunt Oscar on the horizon (which Leitch advocated), it's the perfect time to launch some of the best movies with the best. stunts that you can find in streaming. Of course, this is by no means an exhaustive list, just some suggestions to keep the juices flowing during your pre or post Fall Guy streaming session. Additionally, stunts were an integral part of the early days of cinema over a hundred years ago. The audience was so surprised by the Lumière brothers' film The Arrival of the Train at the Station that they ran out of the theater. And filmmakers have been thrilling audiences with action-packed exploits ever since, from Harold Lloyd and Buster Keaton to Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves. < class=""> It's always a good idea to start at the beginning, so start with Buster Keaton's own cinematic train opus, the 1926 silent film The General, about a stolen locomotive with his beloved on board. You will be dazzled by Keaton's performance, and will witness and pay homage to the evolution of modern stunts. Stream it on Prime Video, Tubi, Kanopy or rent it on other platforms. Another pioneering stuntman, Harold Lloyd, starred in the 1923 film Safety Last! which is streaming on Max, Kanopy, Criterion Channel, and Tubi, so add that to the list as well. Of course, modern Hollywood stunts wouldn't be what they are today without the influence of Hong Kong action cinema, notably star Jackie Chan. After a disappointing Hollywood experience, Chan channeled his energy into the Police Story franchise, which became a huge success in Asia and Europe. Chan directed the first two films in the franchise and used his Jackie Chan stunt team to create some of the most incredible stunts on film. They are widely considered to be among the best action films of all time. Stream Police Story and Police Story 2 on Max. We couldn't talk about stunts in film without mentioning Tom Cruise and the Mission: Impossible franchise, in which Cruise performs increasingly daring stunts, including the breathtaking motorcycle mountain jump he performed in the newest movie Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning. Part one. Stream the entire franchise, all seven films (it's definitely worth it), on Paramount+. In 1999, a stuntman named Chad Stahelski doubled for Keanu Reeves in The Matrix, an action film that greatly advanced stunt work. Some fifteen years later, Stahelski would direct Reeves in the John Wick franchise, their own love letter to stuntmen, created in partnership with Leitch, who would go on to make his directorial debut with the film's chilling action film. cold war, Atomic Blonde (2017) with Charlize Theron. Stream The Matrix on Netflix and Max, stream the John Wick franchise on Peacock, and rent Atomic Blonde on all digital platforms to see a bit of The Fall Guy's DNA. Finally, no mention of stunt films would be complete without a tribute to what may be the best action film of the 21st century to date, George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road. This mad dash across the desert involved hordes of war boys strapped to vehicles surging across the Namibian landscape, jumping and fighting from poles and scaffolding, motorcycling grannies, feisty wives, a steel Theron and a taciturn Tom Hardy. The film won several Academy Awards and undoubtedly would have won an Oscar for stunts if that had been an option. It's always a good time to stream Fury Road, and it also serves as preparation for the prequel, Furiosa, which hits theaters on May 24. Stream Mad Max: Fury Road on Max or rent it elsewhere. Katie Walsh is a Tribune News Service film critic and co-host of the show Miami-Joli podcast. Tribune 2024 Content Agency, LLC







