Trendy Property: A Quintessential Historic Tudor in Hollywood-Santa Monica





In East Dallas, Hollywood-Santa Monica, which celebrates its centennial this year, is a somewhat cult neighborhood, according to real estate agent John Weber. Everyone who lives in Hollywood-Santa Monica wants everyone to live in Hollywood-Santa Monica with them. In 1924, developer JB Salmon launched the Hollywood Company to subdivide and build a new neighborhood on a former dairy farm just southeast of town. relatively new Roche Blanche Lake. A year later, Bert Blair & Co established Santa Monica just north of Salmons Hollywood Heights. The two districts developed simultaneously. Tudor Revival style homes were popular, as were Craftsman and Monterrey styles. The original deed restrictions, which protected the appearance and style of neighborhoods, began to expire in the 1970s. By the late 1980s, neighbors were concerned about preserving the historic integrity of the area. So, in 1993, they consolidated the two neighborhoods, Hollywood Heights and Santa Monica, into one. a conservation district. Today, Hollywood-Santa Monica has one of the largest collections of Tudor Revival homes in the American South, Weber says. And 6915, avenue Viviane. is actually a fine example of a quintessential Hollywood Heights-Santa Monica Tudor. Perched on a hill, the blonde brick house built in 1935 has a big street presence, Weber said. It features the characteristic trebles of the Tudor style, as well as an arch pattern throughout. Inside, it features several original details, such as the oak floors, blue tiles in the hall bathroom and fireplace. Some things have of course been updated over the years. The previous owners renovated the kitchen and the current owner completely transformed the master bathroom for modern living. And, Weber says, at some point in the home's history, the porch was filled in to create an office. In numbers

6915, avenue Viviane.

Listed by John Weber with Compass

2 beds, 2 baths

1,620 square feet

$699,900 But the porches and front yards in this neighborhood are very important, so a small front patio was built, Weber says. Every evening, the homeowner sits on her porch and chats with her neighbors while the local children play in their yard. According to Weber, a neighborhood and a house like this are difficult to replicate. Scroll through the gallery to learn more about the home. And take a look at other Hollywood-Santa Monica homes during the Centennial Homes Tour on May 34. here. Author



Catherine Wendland

View profile



Catherine Wendlandt is the deputy online editor of D MagazineThe Living and Home and Garden blogs, where she covers everything…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dmagazine.com/home-garden/2024/05/hot-property-6915-vivian-ave/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos