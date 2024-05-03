The Rock is giving away free guac throughout the month of May





May is full of reasons to celebrate: not only is it the end of that long, cold New York winter, but there's also Cinco de Mayo as well as, uh, the birthday of action star Dwayne “The Rock » Johnson on May 2. All these festivities come together for the fourth annual Guac on the Rock campaign, an initiative of Johnson and his small batches Tequila Teremana brand. And for the first time, the campaign extends from a simple week of free guacamole to a month free guac. RECOMMENDED: The Best Places to Enjoy Guacamole in NYC, From Traditional Mexican Recipes to Unorthodox Dishes From Wednesday May 1 to Friday May 31, Johnson's Teremana Tequila will reimburse restaurant customers for their guacamole orders up to $1,000,000, when they purchase guac with a Teremana cocktail. (Yes, alas, that means you must be 21 and over to participate.) All you have to do is go to guacontherock.com and use the restaurant locator to find a participating restaurant or bar near you. Once there, order a Teremana drink and guacamole; take a photo of your itemized receipt and submit it to the Guac on the Rock website; and you'll see a refund (up to $10) via Venmo for that guac entrée, no matter if you dine in or take out. Launched in 2021, THE Nationally, this charitable initiative aims to encourage consumers to support America's restaurants, generating additional revenue for local restaurants as well as tips for hospitality workers. “For Cinco de Mayo and my birthday this year, I’m happy that Guac will be on the Rock for a full month,” Johnson said in a statement. “It’s a testament to Teremana’s incredible success that we are able to give back to our amazing bars and restaurants and our loyal fans for a fourth year in a row, in an even bigger way than before. I can’t wait to see more people come together to support our country’s hospitality workers and say thank you by raising a Teremana. Toast and participation in Guac on the Rock! »

