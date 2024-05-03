Hollywood Turns Its Eyes to Estes Park for Sundance Directors Lab at the Stanley Hotel – BizWest

ESTES PARK For the first time, the Sundance Institute takes its Directors Lab Program on the road.

Held annually for more than four decades at the Sundance Resort in Utah, the global arts nonprofit's flagship event will take place May 7-22 at the iconic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.

During the Directors' Lab, which will be led by Artistic Director Gyula Gazdag, filmmakers will rehearse, shoot and edit selected scenes from their work-in-progress original scripts in a workshop environment with the support of experienced creative advisors, according to Sundance. Directors focus on the fundamental elements of filmmaking, including directing actors, crafting their storylines, and defining their visual language.

The Sundance Visitors Lab 2024 cohort of advisors includes Miguel Arteta, Joan Darling, Rick Famuyiwa, Stephen Goldblatt, Keith Gordon, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Andrew Haigh, Randa Haines, Ed Harris, Sin Heder, Andr Holland, Karyn Kusama, Pam Martin, Estes Tarver. and Dylan Tichenor.

The event was held in Colorado with the support of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, whose leaders said hosting such an event would raise the Centennial States' profile in the entertainment industry .

The Stanley Hotel is an ideal location for a high-profile Hollywood gathering, as the 116-year-old, 140-room hotel served as the inspiration for Stephen King's novel The Shining, which became a classic of the horror genre when it was adapted for the cinema. big screen from director Stanley Kubrick.

In recent months, the Stanley has been at the center of another drama, this one without the spectral presence of Jack Nicholson, blood-soaked elevators or creepy twins as its longtime owner, the Grand Heritage Hotel Group, fought to sell the hotel property, while positioning the Stanley to secure state investment to help complete the long-awaited Stanley Film Center.

Members of the Colorado Economic Development Commission gave their unanimous blessing in April to a plan that should allow the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority to step in and facilitate A previously approved and now a modified plan that would see the Stanley sold and an expansion project financed.

The sale, state officials say, would unlock the millions of public dollars needed to expand the hotel and build the Stanley Film Center, which its website says will be the permanent home of the movie theater, entertainment and the horror genre and will highlight the key role that Stanley Kubrick's film adaptation The Shining played in the history of horror.

Arizona-based Community Finance Corp., a nonprofit group specializing in forming public-private partnerships that provide alternatives to traditional financing systems that governments often use to finance capital improvements and infrastructure projects, was previously about to buy the Stanley through a fairly high price. Grand Heritage's complex financing mechanism through a $475 million bond issue from CECFA.

Under this transaction structure, CFC was to serve as temporary custodian of the Stanley Hotel and Film Center, Jeff Kraft, deputy director of Colorado's Office of Economic Development and International Trade, told EDC in April.

The updated transaction structure allows the entity that will issue the bond, CECFA, to also own the project in the near term, he said. CECFA was still going to be the long-term owner once the bonds were repaid. This is a rationalization and simplification of the ownership structure.

If the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority's new plan comes to fruition, the authority will own the Stanley after paying off bonds still expected to total more than $400 million and revenue from the property will return to the coffers of CECFA, which , according to its website, is the state's official issuer of tax-exempt bonds for capital projects furthering the missions of educational and cultural organizations.

Kraft said last month that CECFA would use profits generated from operating the hotel after the bonds are repaid for philanthropic purposes in Colorado.

CECFA is now asking Colorado lawmakers for permission to expand its operational mandate to include certain new functions it would assume as owner of the Stanley. These permissions were added to a amendment to HB24-1295which is currently going through the Colorado Legislative Committee review process ahead of a vote that is expected to take place before the governing bodies adjourn next week.

State officials and Grand Heritage Hotel Group owner John Cullen, whose company is expected to continue operating the hotel after the state's acquisition, have said repeatedly in recent months that a sale of the Stanley was needed to finance major improvements such as the completion of the Stanley. Cinema Center.

The effort, estimated at $70 million, began in 2015 with a kickoff in the form of millions of dollars in state tax incentives for tourism. Development of the museum and interactive cinema center, which has received several increases in public funding over the years, has been hampered by construction delays, rising costs and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has essentially crippled the hotel industry for several months in 2020.

When completed, the Stanley Film Center will be a two-story building of approximately 64,735 square feet, including an approximately 864-seat outdoor amphitheater with a fire capacity of 1,200 people (including standing room only), an events center, a cinema museum. , a soundstage and associated equipment, will be built adjacent to the main hotel building and connected to the concert hall, according to state documents.

Blumhouse Productions LLCthe giant production company behind horror films and franchises such as Get Out, Five Nights at Freddys, The Purge and Paranormal Activity, will serve as the exclusive curator of the exhibit at the film center.

The bond issuance and sale of the Stanley property to the state is intended to facilitate funding of a state sales tax increase of up to $46,399,582 over 30 years, approved by EDC under the Regional Tourism Act to help get Stanley's improvement projects across the finish line. ” an OEDIT spokesperson told BizWest in an email last month.

The hotel improvements, state and Stanley officials said, should help the hotel attract more events like the Sundance Institutes Directors Lab.

The Stanley is very pleased to continue its long tradition of supporting the arts and honored to welcome Sundance and all of its creative partners here, Cullen said in a statement last year when Sundance announced that the Directors Lab was headed to Estes Park. I look forward to hosting and seeing what happens when hundreds of such talented people come together in the mountains of Colorado to share their skills and experiences in such a collaborative environment.