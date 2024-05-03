It's the comic's last free day in the place where it was created. Canon City Daily Record

CONCORD, CALIFORNIA August 04: Joe Field, owner of Flying Colors Comics, poses for a portrait before his store opening on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in Concord, California. Field is the founder of Free Comic Book Day. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group)

Joe Field needed something to write about.

I came up with the idea for Free Comic Book Day when I was a columnist for an industry trade magazine, says Field, owner of Flying Colors Comics and Other Cool Stuff in Concord. I was looking for ideas as my deadline was approaching, I looked out my store window and saw a long line of people and none of them were coming into my store. They were heading to Baskin Robbins next door for a Free Scoop party.

I thought comic books were cooler than ice cream, let's do that! So I wrote a column describing the idea.

The year was 2001, and the first Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) took place in 2002. It was a huge success in the first year, with hundreds of comic shops mobilizing to promote the distribution of free publications to those who visited participating stores. stores. It is now by far the largest annual event in comic shops worldwide.

The first FCBD took place on May 4, 2002, so this year's event, also on May 4, is the 23rd annual Free Comic Book Day, Field says. Over the past 22 years, FCBD Stores have distributed tens of millions of free comics to more than 2,000 stores in more than 60 countries around the world.

Yet this year, Free Comic Book Day, which coincides with the annual Star Wars celebration on May 4 (May the 4th be with you), will also be the last to be held in the place where the idea was born. germ.

To the disappointment of comic book fans throughout Contra Costa County, the Fields Flying Colors Comics and Other Cool Stuff store, located at Treat Boulevard and Oak Grove Road in Concord, is expected to close in early 2025.

This year's FCBD at Flying Colors will be the last in the store where the international pop culture event was founded, Field said. When our last lease expired, our landlord only gave us three years and gave no option to renew. This lease expires in January 2025 and I tried to get an extension, but I was told that the owners of this center really want to put in a bagel shop. I can't tell you how many sleepless nights this gave me and my wife, Libby, co-owner of Flying Colors.

< class="">

So what's next? Field says they are looking for a way to continue their business in a new way and in a new location.

We had a lot of hope and now we're pretty excited about what the future of Flying Colors could be, he says. There are a lot of unknowns, like how many of our loyal customers will want to create a new habit of going to another location to support us? How many new customers can we cultivate by moving to another location? How strong will the comic book and graphic novel market be in the coming years? Can we afford to do this when we are already technically past the standard retirement date?

Our hope, our prayer, really, is that we continue to build community and spread happiness through our comic book business. That’s when everything will be a success.

However, there will be time to plan what happens next in the days to come. Right now, Field has to focus on organizing the final Free Comic Book Day in the place where it all began.

This Saturday event will be bittersweet, he said. This store has been our home for over 35 years, so as the days, weeks and months end before this place closes, let's cherish all the great memories we've made here and hope for the next release of Flying Colors will be a new start for something wonderful.

Whatever happens next for Flying Colors, Fields' legacy in the industry he loves so much is pretty much set in stone after the absolute success of Free Comic Book Day.

For many stores, it's the busiest day of the year and a real effort to attract new customers, says Ryan Higgins, owner of Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale. If even one in 100 people who visit FCBD regularly picks up comics afterwards, that's a huge boon for the store.

The industry is forever indebted to Joe for that day.

Free comics 2024

When: May 4

Where: Celebrated in some 2,000 comic book stores in several countries. Check your local comic book for details.

Information: freecomicbookday.com

< class="">