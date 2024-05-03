Mauricio Umansky buys luxury condo in Hollywood





114 Mauricio Umansky purchased a luxury condo in Hollywood after moving out of the marital home he shared with his ex-wife, Kyle Richards. Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for a few months and he remains there, a source saysUs every week. They have both been traveling a lot recently, so this allows them to not stay under the same roof. While the stranger The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills the couple will no longer live together full time, Mauricio Umansky will often visit their primary residence when Kyle is out of town, according to the source. The 53-year-old founder The agency purchased a luxury condo in a West Hollywood development. Matt Damon reportedly owns an $8.6 million home in the same building. In the RHOBH finale, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have a family reunion with their daughters after announcing their separation. This news comes just months after Kyle Richards teased the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Mauricio Umansky was preparing to leave their Encino mansion. During part three of the RHOBH Season 13 reunion, which aired on March 13, Kyle revealed thathe wouldbe the one to leave their Encino mansion. It's hard for us to say [divorce]I think,she explained at the time.I mean, if he's looking for a place to move, I haven't really seen any progress. We get along well, but like friends. Kyle and Mauricio separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The two didn't officially confirm their split until September. The couple has not yet officially filed for divorce. One source notes that the divorce this is not an option they are exploring at the moment due to their financial difficulties and the fact that they do not have a prenup. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky from RHOBH They both agreed that it was too complicated financially since Kyle has a huge stake in The Agency. insiders tell Us every week. The former RHOBH couple married in 1996. They share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Mauricio is also the stepfather of Kyles' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, from his first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Stay glued to AllAboutTRH for all the latest news and gossip. RHOBH is expected to return to Bravo in late 2024 or early 2025. Any thoughts on all this? Sound off below!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.allabouttrh.com/2024/05/02/mauricio-umansky-hollywood-condo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos