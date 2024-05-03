Season Three of The Bear Movies in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis Spotted on Set

Production vehicles, security guards and movie cameras lined Lincolnwood Drive and surrounding streets during filming of the hit television series “The Bear” in Evanston on Thursday.

With the chance to see actors Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis on set, Evanston residents lined up at clearance lines to watch the production in action.

“I heard they were filming here and I just wanted to take a lunch break and see what was happening, see where it would be on the show when they came out, see if there were any celebrities and see all the setup,” Evanston resident Kristin Gover said. .

The cast and crew have previously filmed scenes for the series at the same location for season two.

The set for the shooting day was constructed both inside a house at 2447 Lincolnwood Drive and on the lawn. A crew of about 120 people and 10 production vehicles spanned Lincoln Street, Harrison Street and Ewing Avenue. According to a permit issued by the City of Evanston, the parameters will be shortened at Lincolnwood Drive, Lincoln Street and Harrison Street for preparation and closing days.

Evanston residents at the scene said Minim Productions LLC appeared to have filmed a scene showing White entering the Evanston home. Several Evanston residents reported seeing Curtis as well.

Evanston residents Erinn Kenney and Chris Kenney said they are “big fans” of the show. Erinn Kenney said Chris Kenney gets $100 every year to put a generator in his driveway for their production because their house is right around the corner from filming.

Still, Chris Kenney said there are some downsides to this proximity.

“80% cool and 20% disruptive,” he said. “Every now and then they take a bigger share of the block. You can't park. It's difficult to get in and out.

Erinn said it seems like the show's budget increases as the scope expands each year.

Despite this drawback, Gover said it was interesting to see the actual location of the show's set.

“I know things are happening on the North Shore, but you never know exactly where on the North Shore it’s happening,” she said. “It’s interesting to see maybe who would own this house or what character would live in this house.”

The Emmy Award-winning comedy series was renewed for a third season in November 2023 with a planned release date of June 2024. The series was also quietly renewed for a fourth season, which will begin filming after the third season's release.

Adrian Morrison, a freshman at Weinberg, said he is looking forward to the third season. He said he appreciated the “well-done” production of the series and its family dynamic.

Morrison also said he enjoyed the show because of its proximity to Northwestern.

“Whenever someone mentions the third season of ‘The Bear,’ I’ll say they’re filming it near my school,” Morrison said.

