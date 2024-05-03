Mauricio Umansky moves into celebrity condo in West Hollywood amid split from Kyle Richards





Fans of Bravolebrity's exes Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been watching the former couple's every move since their separation was reported last summer. The news of the separation came as a shock to many, as the couple had been married for almost three decades. Rumors plagued the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, although one thing seemed certain: Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but still live under the same roof, a source said People in 2023. But in a move that can be interpreted as a more definitive end to their long-standing union, ANNOUNCEMENT confirmed that Umansky will be moving into 8899 Beverly Hills, a swanky residential building in West Hollywood. The new tawny building has been a hotbed of top-notch activity of late; last week, Oppenheimer Star Matt Damon established himself there by purchasing an $8.6 million home on the fourth floor. Just a few days ago, it was revealed that the penthouse on the east side of the building, worth $24 million, was the most expensive condo sale in Southern California so far this year, a deal brokered by Umansky and Michelle Montany through the formerly successful global real estate brokerage, The Agency. The living room and picturesque view from a penthouse suite at 8899 Beverly. Photo: 8899Beverly Completed in 1964, the celebrity-beloved building was previously Los Angeles' first international design center, designed by Los Angeles architect Richard Dorman. Reimagined by AD100 firm Olson and Kundig, the classic mid-century structure is now a well-appointed, full-service, 10-story condominium complex, with eight additional townhomes surrounding the structure. The building is made up of 38 distinct condos, each enveloped in floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open onto large terraces. Units feature open floor plans and stunning views of Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills and the San Gabriel Mountains. Among the many amenities are a 24-hour concierge and a 2,300-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center, complete with yoga studios. Stella West Hollywood, currently one of the hottest restaurants in Los Angeles, is located on the ground floor. Become a member Don’t miss the exclusive AD PRO workshop – Photo Finish: How to present your project Arrow Umansky was first introduced to the world as the husband of Richards, an original actor in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Besides his role as founder and CEO of The Agency, Umanksy also has his own Netflix series, Buy Beverly Hillswhich follows the news of the luxury brokerage house and the life of a hard core of its agents. Despite Umansky's decision, he and Richards appear to be on good terms amid their split. The couple and three of their four daughters were photographed together enjoying the country music festival. Diligence during the weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/mauricio-umansky-is-moving-into-a-celeb-hotspot-west-hollywood-condo-amid-separation-from-kyle-richards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos