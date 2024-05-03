Rival Hollywood studio just offered to buy Paramount in major shake-up





Shari Redstone, who is the majority shareholder of Paramount Global, is said to be in favor of striking a deal with Skydance. Paramount's board has also previously rejected offers from private equity firms (and remember, this Sony deal is associated with private equity firm Apollo Global Management). But former Paramount CEO Bob Bakish made it clear in early 2022 that the company was likely going to be put up for sale. We say “former” because Bakish was removed as CEO of the company earlier this week, just as all the acquisition talk was heating up. It's really a question of when, not if, Paramount changes hands at this point. All of this comes as Hollywood grapples with how to survive in a streaming-driven future, where box office revenue is increasingly uncertain (but no less essential) and where, seemingly, only the big guys can survive. This is why all these media mergers have happened in recent years. Disney acquired Fox. Discovery purchased WarnerMedia, creating Warner Bros. Discovery. Most major studios have attempted to launch their own streaming services, with Netflix currently being the only reliable and profitable one. This is a time of chaotic change. Sony clearly sees an opportunity to compete more meaningfully as it grows. If Sony wins, the downside would be losing another major Hollywood studio. We would go from five to four, with Disney, Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures still present on the board of directors. A decrease in the number of studios means fewer places for filmmakers to sell their projects, likely fewer films released theatrically each year by the major studios, and fewer jobs. No matter who ends up acquiring or merging with Paramount, there will be massive layoffs. For sure. It remains to be seen whether all this is in the interests of consumers. Other recent mergers have been rocky, and it would be hard to argue that the end result was better for consumers or for theaters, for that matter. But for those hoping that Sony doesn't end up subsuming one of its rival studios, it seems almost certain that this deal would face increased regulatory scrutiny. Under the Biden administration, the Federal Trade Commission has been aggressive in suing big tech companies and trying to crush potential monopolies in order to protect American consumers, and a deal like this would absolutely be under the microscope of this agency. Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission has rules that prohibit foreign companies, in this case Japan-based Sony, from owning a majority stake in television networks in the United States, and Paramount Global currently has more than 25 television channels under its aegis. Variety notes that Sony is expected to create some sort of separate U.S. ownership structure for these TV channels. These are significant obstacles, but we'll see what happens. Crazier things have happened in this industry in the past, so stay tuned for more as it develops.

