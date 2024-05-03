Jerry Seinfeld Kicks Off Netflix's Prank Fest at the Hollywood Bowl





Netflix Is a Joke, the 12-day comedy festival that is taking over Los Angeles with some of the biggest names in gaming, kicked off Wednesday, with Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze and Sebastian Maniscalco headlining at the Hollywood Bowl. In a show that Seinfeld called “one of the best nights I've ever had in my entire life,” the four comedians each performed a 30-minute set to a packed house. To begin, all four took the stage together, while Seinfeld shouted, “Thank you, Hollywood!” “I’m here with the best comedians possible – who were available tonight. How come none of us got a gig? Seinfeld joked, noting, “We've never been on stage together in our lives.” It's our first time. “I'm not used to working with other people, so I'm out of place and trying to figure out my place in the group,” Maniscalco teased. Seinfeld responded, “I was working with three other very funny people and I got used to it.” Seinfeld told the audience that the band had “been on the phone together and we were trying to figure out, 'What order are we going to do our shows in?' “And we couldn't figure it out,” explaining that they decided to pick a number one through four from a hat. Maniscalco did one, Bargatze two, Gaffigan three and Seinfeld four, as Gaffigan admitted: “I prayed for the third.” Seinfeld introduced Maniscalco, calling him “one of my favorite comedians.” Maniscalco's jokes touched on his 50s and his adventures with his young children, while Bargatze ranged from stories about his former job reading water meters to his father being a magician. Gaffigan commented that he had received accusations that he was taking Ozempic after a recent weight loss and denied it, later revealing that he was taking a similar drug, Mounjaro. To those who say the drugs are cheating, he replied: “I don't play Major League Baseball, I'm just a big guy trying not to die.” » He added: “I try to enjoy being thin because I know I'm going to get fat again. It's not sustainable, it's the drug. And to close out the evening, Seinfeld brought his signature comedic style to jokes about marriage, golf and AI, declaring, “I love AI, I love it. He can't write that, I watched some stuff, it's terrible. He doesn't know how to write comedy, he's not stupid enough. It takes a certain level of stupidity to do that and you can't teach that, it's a gift. » “We’re having the best time.” You have been such a great audience,” he exclaimed at one point in the set, and noted that he would be celebrating his 70th birthday this week, “It seems like a joke, it doesn’t seem real to me. I feel the same. At the end, the four comedians returned to the Bowl stage, as Seinfeld called for it to “bring out the greatest line-up of comedians I've ever performed with in my life”, and walked away while the song theme of his new film Unfrosted played in the room. The band will return to the Bowl for a second show on Thursday.

