Forbidden Cocktails and Films from Pre-Code Hollywood — Moviejawn





In Mark A. Vieira's foreword, the reader receives a useful history lesson on the political and sociological context of that era. America was suffering from Prohibition and the Great Depression, so Hollywood wanted to forget its problems with escapist, fun fare. If you've ever watched a movie from the early 1930s, you know what that means: adultery, polyamory, drug use, murder, and various other sins, all against a backdrop of sequinned dresses and frosty coupe glasses. As a long-time fan of soap operas, the pre-codes appeal to my love of crazy plots and glamorous outfits. Think Dallas, with fedoras instead of cowboy hats. Though there is was Technically a production code was in place, Hollywood chose to ignore it for those four years. The results are films that feel fresh and modern almost a hundred years later. As Prohibition was not repealed until late 1933, these films often featured characters imbibing in foreign countries and on cruise ships. This is the case of the film I chose to see this week, Shanghai Express, which Darlington associates with a Shanghai Lily. The drink takes its name from the character Marlene Dietrich, a courtesan held hostage on a train in China, along with a fellow prostitute (played by Anna May Wong) and her ex-brain surgeon lover. See what I mean about crazy plots? Even the drink is pretty wild, mixing rum, lemon juice, absinthe, crème de menthe, and vanilla syrup, but von Sternberg's film makes me feel adventurous and daring; I'm willing to risk a weird flavor combination. Luckily, it's a very tasty concoction, one that I never would have made without Darlington's guidance. As for the rest of the cocktails, I'm excited to see some inventive takes on films I've already covered on my own Cinema Sips blog. The It Happened One Morning couple should be noted for It happened one night, which includes a coffee cocktail with a side of donuts for dipping! Honestly, this puts my Bitter Heiress cocktail to shame. My only downside about this book is that although it will introduce you to some wonderful films, unfortunately you may not be able to access them all. Many aren't available on traditional streaming platforms, but you may be able to find them on YouTube or Archive.org if you're not picky about quality. i guess Prohibited cocktails argues in favor of collecting physical media, because some choices are in the Criterion collection (this is how I saw Shanghai Express), but not in sufficient numbers. If you're the type of person who likes to go to your favorite streaming rental site and type in the name of whatever you want, whenever you want, know that you probably won't find these movies there. I assume they'll hit the TCM schedule at some point, but as a millennial who cut the cord years ago, that's no use to me. However, if you are already a collector of pre-coded films, this book is a fantastic companion. If you are not already a collector, Prohibited cocktails will make you want to become one. Cheers!

