PHOTOS West Hollywood Hosts Public Safety Open House





The city of West Hollywood and its Public Safety Commission welcomed a Public Safety Open House event on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, aimed at fostering community connections and promoting safety initiatives. The city partnered with the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station, Block By Block Security, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and city law enforcement for a meet and greet in Plummer Park. Chairman Commissioner Tod Hallman welcomed everyone to the open house. He thanked those in attendance and encouraged greater participation in Public Safety Commission meetings. “We want to hear from you,” he said. “We need to work together as a city to make change.” » Among the diverse participation of community members, public officials and representatives from various public safety agencies were West Hollywood Mayor John Erickson, as well as Council Member Lauren Meister and Community Safety Director Daniel Rivas. Mayor Erickson took the podium with Pet's new Mayor, Winnie Erickson. He thanked everyone for being there on a Wednesday evening. The Mayor spoke about the importance of public safety and community involvement, recognizing the Public Safety Commission and members of West Hollywood's neighborhood watch groups for their work in the city. Council member Meister recalled her early civic duties as neighborhood watch captain: “I think it's really important that you all get involved in the place where you live,” said she declared. “That's where it starts…you start meeting everyone in your neighborhood, you start meeting everyone at city hall, you start meeting the sheriff's deputies and the firefighters, and it's which makes us safer.” The event also included brief presentations from public safety representatives, including Battalion Chief Kevin Price of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Chief Price shared his perspective on emergency preparedness initiatives and encouraged residents to participate in upcoming CERT training programs. Lt. Fanny Lapkin said the WeHo Sheriff's Station is here to answer any questions or help resolve any issues. She also informed the community that the station's Community Academy would return next fall for those who missed this year's program. Erica Leo, General Manager of Block by Block, spoke about the Safety Ambassador Program and some of the services they offer, including safety escorts for those who feel unsafe walking their dog in the neighborhood. She also said they were open to feedback on how they could improve their services. Chairman Tod Hallman said he was very pleased with the turnout for the city's first public safety open house. “I think it’s an incredible turnout,” he said. “This is the kind of participation we would like to see at public safety meetings. I know it's difficult because people work, they have other activities, etc., but they have to do it. We want to hear their concerns because we need to work together as a team. It’s not just about block by block, sheriffs or burning. It’s all of us collectively. We are part of 3 km of this city – not very big – but we need to get involved as a community. In addition to public safety flyers and some city gift items, the open house also offered free pizza, cookies and refreshments. The next meeting of the Public Safety Commission is scheduled for Monday, June 13, 2024 in the West Hollywood Council Chambers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/photos-west-hollywood-hosts-public-safety-open-house/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos