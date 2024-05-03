Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav party with Bollywood's favorite BFF Orry. See the new photo | Bollywood





Bollywood's beloved socialite and best friend to the stars, Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is once again grabbing attention as he was spotted partying with daughter Nysa of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, as well as with Aarav, the son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. (Read also : Orhan Orry Awatramani: I see no shame in calling dads, if I'm in good shape, I want to be photographed) Orry recently partied with Nysa Devgan and Aarav in London. During a latest outing in Europe, the trio accompanied by Tania Shroff painted the city red, and Orry couldn't help but share a glimpse of the glamorous evening with his Instafam. And the photo of their European getaway is widely shared on social networks. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Epic evening In the photo, Orry, Nysa, Aarav and Tania oozed charm and style, dressed to the nines and flashing infectious smiles. With a caption, Orry said, “If you're limping, it's too bad you can't hang out with us,” summing up the fun vibe of the evening. Nysa looks glamorous in an off-shoulder metallic gray dress, while Aarav looks elegant in a white shirt paired with a black bow tie. Tania added some sparkle to the moment with her shimmering dress, while Orry kept things simple but elegant in a black outfit. Reactions to the party photo As soon as Orry posted the photo on Thursday, many social media users commented on it. One person wrote: “Can I date? Orry's biggest fangirl is my claim to fame. “Damn secret behind his wealth, I want to know the secret of his happiness,” another comment read. One person also commented: “Orry please make your own religion because I'm so ready to join.” » Learn more at their link Orry shares a close bond with Nysa and Aarav and continues to document their escapades on his social media. In April, he took to Instagram Stories to post a photo of himself with Nysa and Aarav. Their photo was from a party in London. “Dinner…fun times…about last night,” Orry captioned the photo. The photo of Nysa, Aarav and Orry posing together was taken at Park Chinois Mayfair, an upscale Chinese restaurant in London. Over the past few years, Orry has become an influencer and internet sensation who is often clicked while hanging out with the who's who of Bollywood. He is very close to the Kapoor clan, as he is frequently photographed with Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.

