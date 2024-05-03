Try Chicken 69 at Tenderloin Indiane Kinara Fusion Restaurant





Kinara-Fusion sits on the edge of the Tenderloin and Nob Hill and obtained a good quantity of attention since its reopening last year. So much so that they expanded the restaurant into the space next door. Needless to say, restaurants have been busy, and for good reason: Shahil Patel and his four brothers are serving up a plethora of South Asian flavors aimed at Bay Area diners who crave tradition and innovation. Kinara's inventive dishes and Bollywood-themed decor were featured on Please check it out, Bay Area! and many viral Tik-Tok and Instagram videos. But despite the neon signs and a prominent mural of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at the back, the restaurant's real star is just a simple appetizer: Chicken 69. Patel says the dish is his and his brothers' riff on the popular Indian dish Chicken 65, but they call it Chicken 69, just so you know it's from Kinara. But what is Chicken 65? Well, its fried chicken with more lore and fables surrounding its origin than you could ever imagine. The original Chicken 65 is believed to have originated in Chennai, India. Some say Chicken 65 was invented in 1965, and that's where the 65 comes from. Others claim the original uses 65 different spices. Whatever the truth, this delicious fried chicken is made with a complex blend of spices that gives it a distinctive red hue and an unforgettable fiery taste. Patel wouldn't share too many details about how he and his brothers prepare their Chicken 69, except to say that it is halal and hand-slaughtered, and that the masala is prepared in-house. Antoine Fanary Antoine Fanary Chicken Kinaras 69 is meant to be an appetizer, but comes in the form of a generous portion of fiery red marinated chicken thigh pieces. It is served on a bed of sliced ​​cabbage and garnished with fresh cilantro and a lemon wedge. The chicken has a very light and crispy exterior, but it is so tender and juicy you can cut it with a spoon. The flavor is loaded with a complex sweet and sour flavor that is followed by a sobering touch of heat, leading one to believe that chili peppers are likely the source of the chickens' distinct red color. When asked about Kinaras' beginnings, Patel says he never intended to own a restaurant. We grew up in restaurants and knew how much work it was, he said. Before Kinara Fusion opened in 2020, he and his brother owned a hookah lounge at Jones and Post streets, near Kinara's current location. But in 2017, a law banning the sale of flavored tobacco, including hookah, was set to take effect next year. In response to the impending legal change, the Patel brothers decided to shift their focus to Indian fusion pizza, abandoning the tobacco business altogether. Kinara's popularity has since exploded, showing no signs of stopping. Fans love the decor and friendly vibe on social media, but the menu can't be overlooked. Traditional Indian and Pakistani dishes like samosa chaat and chicken boti roll out of the kitchen alongside not-so-traditional South Asian dishes, including these Indian fusion pizzas that started it all. Plus, there is a decadent list of non-alcoholic drinks that complements the halal-friendly menu. But no matter what you order, be sure to order the Chicken 69, ideally with a mango lassi. You'll be glad you did. Antoine Fanary Antoine Fanary

