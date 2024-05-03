Rookie Actor Lee Seo Han Apologizes for Posting Footage of Alleged Sexual Activities Filmed in Bang Ye Dam's Studio





Actor Lee Seo Han has issued a second apology after sparking controversy with his recent SNS post. On May 1, the actor's Instagram story update revealed footage filmed in what many believed to be musician Bang Ye Dam's working studio. The images showed two individuals, apparently engaged in sexual activity, covered in an emoticon. Some have also alleged that the footage may have been filmed without consent. When the post sparked controversy online, Lee Seo Han apologized on May 2, saying: “The video posted yesterday was a joke between male friends. I apologize to Bang Ye Dam and his fans for the fact that the video was filmed in Bang Ye Dam's studio. Please do not don't misunderstand or make unnecessary speculations about the video I apologize to those who were worried after seeing the footage, I will be more careful. However, the controversy did not subside with Lee Seo Han's first apology, and on May 3, the actor relayed: “I have kept my apologies and explanations brief out of fear and regret, but it seems this has led to even more controversy, which is why I am writing to address the issue again. Some friends and I who are relatives frequently visit Bang Ye Dam's studio to listen to music, watch movies and drink The other day, five of us got together for drinks, and a little after midnight, Bang Ye Dam and. one of our friends left after getting drunk I met up with the others and continued drinking, and we followed the recent trend of making an edited video, planning to post it on my private account. but it was accidentally posted on my public story. It was not filmed illegally. Lee Seo Han continued: “As someone who dreamed of becoming an actor, I would like to sincerely apologize for my immaturity in fueling this controversy. I express my apologies to anyone who felt uncomfortable with the video, as well as to my fans who cherish me, and I will make sure to act with caution from now on. SEE ALSO: Bang Ye Dam apologizes to his fans for the video filmed in his studio by his friend Lee Seo Han

