Dark Matter to Hollywood Con Queen: The Seven Best Shows to Stream This Week | Television
Pick of the week
Black matter
We meet physicist Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) who teaches students about Schrdinger's cat theory: can two states of existence operate simultaneously? If so, can either be said to be real? In this moody adaptation of Blake Crouchs' science fiction novel (by the author himself), Dessen is about to get acquainted with quantum mechanics. He goes to a bar to celebrate a friend's victory in a prestigious scientific prize. On the way back, he is kidnapped. He loses his phone, his wedding ring and even his clothes. What unfolds is a bizarre and frightening journey through multiple versions of himself as Dessen attempts to find his way back to a reality he recognizes. Labyrinthine but gripping.
Apple TV+, starting Wednesday, May 8
Hollywood Con Queen
Fyre and Tiger King director Chris Smith has a good handle on the wacky stories brought about by modern life. This story of a global scam perpetrated against generally inferior figures in the film industry is another strange and wild affair. By posing as some of the most powerful women in Hollywood, Hargobind Tahilramani lured hundreds of victims to Indonesia with the promise of life-changing film work. The scam seems oddly fraught in financial terms, but that only adds to the conundrum. What really motivated the person behind this?
Apple TV+, starting Wednesday, May 8
Bodkin
An intriguing and dryly funny comedy-drama in which Dove (Siobhn Cullen), an ever-grumpy Dublin investigative journalist, is reluctantly sent to the small Irish town of the title to help a few podcasters who are making a series about a historic murder case. The two unfortunates start out as generally ruthless tourists (Oh my God. A nun, in a pub! I love this country!), but it soon becomes apparent that the locals are deliberately turning to Irish clichés as a defense mechanism . There really is something fishy going on in Bodkin, and the story may be more vivid than it seems.
Netflix, starting Thursday May 9
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
As The Bad Batch draws to a close, the Star Wars universe needs a new way to keep the pot boiling. This animated miniseries expands the dimensions of the galaxy via a series of interconnected stories of a much darker nature. It focuses on Morgan Elspeth, a sorceress, in cahoots with Grand Admiral Thrawn and former Jedi padawan Barriss Offee who apparently turned to the dark side after leaving the order. But how did she get here? Expect plenty of character development as the background to his bombing of the Jedi Temple is explained.
Disney+, available now
Abbott Elementary School
I learned what it really takes to do a principal's job. This statement should be a good omen, but coming from incompetent leader Ava Coleman, it sounds more like a threat than a promise. Sure enough, Avas' management style hasn't gotten much less dire in no time, the gang is drowning in tough love. Elsewhere, Janine and Gregory's quasi-romance simmers slowly, but how much longer will the writers be able to maintain this teasing and flirtatious status quo? However, for now, it remains one of the most charming and simple shows on television.
Disney+, starting Wednesday May 8
Maxton Hall: The World Between Us
Someone like you can't touch people like us. This German high school drama, adapted from a series of YA novels by Mona Kasten, comes with a side order of class warfare. Scholarship student Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) learns an explosive secret about terrible, cartoonish posho James Beaufort (Damian Hardung) shortly after arriving at an exclusive school. Ruby clearly isn't about to be bought out by James' money, but could anything other than contempt be sparked between them? A somewhat hackneyed premise but the lead performances are engaging.
Prime Video, starting Thursday May 9
The ultimatum: South Africa
Whenever a show is described as a social experiment, it's usually a safe bet that a mildly exploitative reality-action mess is looming on the horizon. So it is with this South African version of the Netflix series on the escalation of conflicts, hosted by Salamina and Tshepo Howza Mosese, which puts six couples under the microscope. In each case, one partner wants to get married while the other is content to wait. What better way to resolve this tension than by separating the couples and placing them with different partners while the cameras roll? Inevitably, chaos ensues.
Netflix, starting Friday May 10
