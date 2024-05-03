Indian police book Bollywood stars for 'roast' comedy





Mumbai (AFP) – Mumbai police said on Friday they had filed a case against a series of Bollywood celebrities, alleging obscenities in the staging of a “roast” comedy television show that sparked an uproar over freedom of speech. 'expression. Renowned actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Karan Johar are among those named in the case involving AIB show Knockout, which was removed from YouTube after causing an uproar in India for its profanity and sexual references. The police will now investigate the group – as part of the “first information report” or FIR filed – notably for criminal conspiracy, obscene acts and songs, and words or gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman. “The FIR is registered against 14 accused at Tardeo police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhananjay Kulkarni, spokesperson for the Mumbai force, told AFP, listing the various accused organizers and participants. AIB Knockout, hosted by Johar in December, comically insulted several Bollywood actors in front of a large audience studded with celebrities such as Padukone, in a format common in Western countries but rarely seen in India. The show included Johar and Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh – both also detained by police – singing a cover of a song with the Hindi word for penis replacing a few lyrics. A video attracted more than eight million views in just a few days when it was uploaded to YouTube late last month, but it sparked a fierce backlash. Religious groups urged police to file charges against producers, and the right-wing government of Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital, ordered an investigation. Earlier this month, the producers said they were removing the video for “pragmatic” reasons, but added that India had to face the fact that freedom of expression was being restricted. The “roast” sparked a social media storm, with a member of India's powerful censor board calling it a “porn stage show” on Twitter. But hundreds of supporters, including Bollywood actors and producers, also fought back, demanding the right to free speech. Indian extremist groups often urge authorities to act against authors and artists whose works they view as insulting to their religion or against society's perceived morality. Acclaimed Tamil-language author Perumal Murugan announced last month that he was stopping writing altogether following protests by right-wing Hindu and caste groups against one of his books. British author Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” is considered blasphemous by some Muslims, is still banned in India.

