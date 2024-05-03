Tarot Star Larsen Thompson Shares Horror Movie Secrets

“Tarot” has the makings of a classic sleepover horror film, fine-tuned for an astrology-obsessed Gen Z. When a group of friends accidentally read their horoscope using a cursed deck of Tarot cards, frightening symbols like “The Magician” and “The High Priestess” come to life and begin to haunt the group. Blending elements of classic supernatural slashers and the “Final Destination” films, the film stars a group of twenty-something gamers, including Harriet Slater, Jacob Batalon, and Larsen Thompson.

Here, Thompson, who has also appeared in scary projects such as the 2018 film “Bloodline” and the 2022 series “The Midnight Club,” reveals the tricks of the trade to surviving as an actor on the set of a horror movie.

1) How to play dead

Of course, a big part of this is holding your breath. For me, the trick has always been to “breathe through your belly.” Most of my work leads up at the moment I need to hold my breath, so I slow my heart rate. I take deep, deep breaths. I take a big, deep breath right before from my belly, which I learned through voice coaching and exercise.

My second tip is to focus my eyes on a stationary object. I look there all the time, and it helps me feel like I'm looking inside this object, almost seeing through it, and it keeps my focus completely locked in and it seems to last longer.

2) How to remove fake blood

Coconut oil is my holy grail. This has been my go-to for everything; I use it on my hair, skin and as a lip balm. When I get fake blood, I take a cotton ball and some coconut oil and it comes right off. This is a great little hack.

The fake blood has a strange consistency. It's a little slimy. It spreads quite easily. The blood we used on the “Tarot” set spreads really well, so it gets all over your clothes. It's a weird, grainy consistency. But it works, that's the most important thing.

3) How to Prepare to Scream

This is something I also learned from my vocal coach: all this groundwork helps. Throat Coat tea soothes my throat and brings me to a place where I feel calmer before I injure my vocal cords. I drink it before I go to bed if I know I'm going to scream all day, and also when I wrap myself when my throat hurts.

Vocally, my other trick is to say tongue twisters. Before a scene, I say: “She sells shells by the sea,” “Betty bought some butter, but the butter was so bitter, so she bought better butter,” — all that. And I'll try to do some vocal exercises to get my scream up to a higher octave before I can get into position.

Mentally, it helps to have that environment set up for work and play. But with our scares and a lot of the reactions you see, I'm just looking at a red “X.” That’s when I feed my imagination. I try to imagine the High Priestess or whoever scares me at that moment. Sometimes, even if I don't have a scene where I'm screaming, but I have to have a lot of adrenaline or breathing hard, I just start screaming on set. It's probably so weird for the crew members.

4) How to break the tension between scenes

It's a good thing when you have a group of classmates and there's good chemistry. There were a lot of inside jokes, and if it was something tense or serious when they hit, we'd just start having fun. I've been lucky enough to be able to work with people who are very focused on our craft, but who can at the same time appreciate what we do and be grateful and lucky to be there.

My other tip is I go to the green room and head towards the snacks. There's something about putting a piece of chocolate in your mouth that says, “OK, wait, I'll survive.” Life is not crazy. This brings me back to reality.

5) How to relax after an intense day on set

Time for self-care is important. When I got off the set of Tarot, we stayed in a hotel while filming in Belgrade, so I would go to my room, take a bath and watch something light to put myself in a better mood. I would order room service and have a night to myself.

The funny thing is that the girls on set had so much fun together, because here we are filming a horror movie, and yet on our days off we were watching all our favorite horror movies and We'd have sleepovers and then wake up and say we've all had nightmares. Why do we do this to ourselves? [laughs] Does this help us stay there while we are here for three months?

6) How to perform brutal stunts

For me, it's all about flexibility. I'm grateful because I grew up dancing professionally, so I feel very in tune with my body. If I'm in a scene where I have to fall off a ladder, I know how to conform to those kinds of situations in a certain way and make them real for me. Flexibility is a huge thing, and I think we should all stretch more anyway – that's the dancer in me talking.

“Tarot” is now playing in theaters.