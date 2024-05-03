Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Winners 2024: From Ajay Devgn to Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday to Triptii Dimri, Celebrities Win Big in 2024: Bollywood News





Glitz and glamor returns to Mumbai as Macho Hint showcases it Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 has launched its second edition. Held on May 2, at the Taj Lands' End, the event proved to be a celebration of the style and talent of the Indian entertainment industry. This year's ceremony went beyond simple awards. Industry insiders and fans got a glimpse of the invigorating panel discussions featuring prominent figures from the film and television industries. After a day full of big sessions, it was time for the awards night. Big names have been nominated for the second edition of Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2024. Here is the list of winners: Bollywood Style Icons Hungama 2024 Winners: From Ajay Devgn to Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday to Triptii Dimri, Celebrities Win Big The most elegant timeless legend on silver screen

Ajay Devgn Most Stylish Leading Artist of the Year

Ananya Blacksmith Most popular youth idol of the year

Ayushmann Khurrana Most loved Jodi of the year

Richa Chadha Ali Fazal Eternal legends of the screen

Javed Akhtar Shabana Azmi Most stylish music personality of the year

Jonathan Gandhi Most stylish filmmaker of the year

Kabir Khan Most stylish actor of the year

Kartik Aaryan Most Stylish Solid Artist of the Year

Alaya F. Most stylish Haute-Stepper of the year

Malaika Arora The most stylish screen stealer of the year

Maniesh Paul Most Stylish TV Actor of the Year

Nakul Mehta Most Stylish Dynamic Talent of the Year

Nawazuddin Siddiqui The most elegant magnetic star of the year

Nushrratt Bharuccha Most stylish all-round talent of the year

Pooja Hegde Most stylish digital star of the year

Prajakta Koli Most elegant style innovator

Radhika Madan Most stylish and powerful male actor of the year

Rajkummar Rao Most Stylish TV Actor of the Year

Rupali Ganguly Most stylish entrepreneur of the year

Sunny Leone The most stylish revolutionary star of the year

Winter Triptych The most stylish artist of the year

Vijay Verma The second edition of Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solution, will be held on May 2, 2024 at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The highlights of the awards show, apart from the invigorating panel discussions, are expected to be big names like Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and many more. The awards are presented by Macho Hint, co-powered by TVS Raider, Amante, premium lingerie partner, Astrotalk, astrology partner, Senco Gold & Diamonds, elegant footwear partner Red Chief, elegant watch partner Poze Sonata, partner of Bright Outdoor and venue partner. Taj Hotels. BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/bollywood-hungama-style-icons-2024-winners-ajay-devgn-janhvi-kapoor-karan-johar-triptii-dimri-celebrities-win-big/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos