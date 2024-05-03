Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh probably planned his disappearance under police suspicion

Television actor Gurucharan Singh (50), known for his cheerful role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), allegedly “planned” his own disappearance and left Delhi, News18 reported quoting Delhi police sources.

The actor has been missing since April 22 this year from the Delhi airport locality.

The actor left his phone in the Palam area, police sources said, adding that due to this, the investigation to trace Gurucharan Singh was difficult.

“In the CCTV footage that we have recovered, he is seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. It looks like he had planned everything and left Delhi,” police sources said. News18.

Citing CCTV footage, Delhi Police had earlier said that Singh was last seen on April 22 near the Delhi airport carrying a backpack. The actor had left home to take a flight to Mumbai. However, he neither arrived in Mumbai nor returned home.

Four days after the actor's disappearance, his distressed father had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police following the sudden disappearance of his son.

On April 27, an FIR under Section 365 (kidnapping) was lodged by the Delhi Police.

Since the day Singh went missing, his phone has also remained inaccessible.

On April 28, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, president of the Cinema Workers' Association of India, appealed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to expedite the investigation into the actor's disappearance case.

Last week, Rohit Meena, DCP South West Delhi, said an investigation team had been formed.

“Gurucharan's family filed a complaint that he was missing since April 22. He was supposed to go to Mumbai, but he did not. We have registered a complaint under section 365 of the 'IPC. We have constituted a team to investigate the matter,' Meena was quoted as saying.

In TMKOC, Singh played the role of a fun character named Sodhi.

Published: May 03, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

