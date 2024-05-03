8 Real-Life Famous Bollywood Brother-Sister Duos At Each Other's Weddings





Your brother and sister's wedding is always a special moment in a sibling's life. And our B-town celebrities are no different from the rest of the world. In fact, you will find these Bollywood stars celebrating their brother or sister's wedding with great enthusiasm and fervor. We present to you some of these famous brother-sister duos of Bollywood who are having the time of their lives at their sibling's wedding. Recommended reading: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Have Been Married More Than Once #1. Shweta Nanda at Abhishek Bachchan's wedding The brother-sister duo from Bollywood's powerful family, namely the Bachchans, are known to share great rapport with each other. And this complicity was clearly visible during the first's wedding where Shweta Nanda participated in all the festivities with cheerfulness. #2. Ranbir Kapoor at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding Ranbir and Riddhima are the fourth generation children of the “First Family of Bollywood” i.e. the Kapoors. In fact, Ranbir is quite close to his elder sister and is known to follow her advice on all important matters. The Bollywood heartthrob performed every wedding ritual of her sister's wedding with aplomb. Suggested reading: 12 Bollywood Actresses Who Were Already Married Before Entering Bollywood #3. Saif Ali Khan at Soha Ali Khan's wedding THE All Nawab of Pataudi performed the role of elder brother to perfection during his sister and actress Soha Ali Khan's marriage to actor Kunal Khemu. It was a true royal wedding with Saif leaving no stone unturned for any of the wedding functions. You can like: These 5 Cutest TV Celebrity Proposal Stories Will Make You Fall in Love With Them #4. Salman Khan at Arpita Khan's wedding Everyone's favorite Bhaijaan, Salman Khan literally brought the stars and moon to earth for his adoptive sister Arpita Khan's wedding to Aayush Sharma. The wedding celebrations were the talk of the town for days and Salman personally looked after the lavish wedding ceremonies. #5. Salman at sister Rakhi Shweta Rohira's wedding Salman Khan once again proved that he is the man with the heart of gold. During his sister Rakhi Shweta Rohira's wedding to actor Pulkit Samrat, he not only attended all the ceremonies but himself performed the ritual of Kanyadaan. Don't miss: 13 Wedding Stories of Indian TV Celebrities Who Chose to Make It a Grand Affair #6. Hrithik Roshan at Sunaina Roshan's wedding The Greek God of Bollywood is quite close to his elder sister Sunaina Roshan and she is attracted to her. However, he was very happy when Sunaina remarried businessman Mohan Nagar. #7. Sajid Khan at Farah Khan's wedding Actor-director Sajid Khan was perhaps the happiest person after choreographer-director Farah Khan on her wedding day. His sister eventually married a much younger Shirish Kunder amid controversy. But, like a good brother, he made sure that nothing stood in the way of his sister's happiness on her special day. Don't miss: 5 Best Bollywood Singers and Their Partners Who Have Perfect Love Stories #8. Sonakshi Sinha at Kussh Sinha's wedding THE Dabang The actress has been flooding social media with her quirky updates about her brother Kussh Sinha's marriage to Taruna Agarwal. In fact, the wedding was a high-profile affair because of Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi and Kussh's father, an actor-turned-politician. The guest list included the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi himself! If after reading these articles about these famous brother-sister duos, you miss your own siblings or remember their wedding, leave a message in the comments section below. Let them know how much you love your brother and sister! Next reading: 14 Beautiful Love Stories of Famous Cricketers and Bollywood Divas

