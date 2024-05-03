Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter released from hospital after negative COVID-19 test update





Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her young daughter were discharged from a Mumbai hospital after a week of treatment for coronavirus. Her husband and fellow Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted the news on Monday. The former Miss World and her 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya, who both tested negative, were being treated at Nanavati Hospital. They were admitted several days after Abhishek Bachchan and his Bollywood star father Amitabh Bachchan were admitted there for COVID-19; they both remain hospitalized.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya luckily tested negative and were discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in the hospital under the care of medical staff. – Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

UPDATE, July 17: Popular Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's health condition has apparently deteriorated and she has now been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The former Miss World is being treated at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, reports ANI. His daughter Aaradhya was also admitted there, reports PTI. Aishwarya's husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are also hospitalized with COVID-19. India recorded 35,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a new record. The country has now passed the one million mark, the third highest number of cases in the world, after the United States and Brazil. Its death toll stands at 25,602. EARLIER: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest members of Bollywood's famous Bachchan family to contract the virus. Her husband and fellow Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan confirmed the news on Twitter on Sunday. Abhishek and his father, Amitabh Bachchanhave also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are currently hospitalized in India. "Aishwarya and Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19," Abhishek tweeted. "They will quarantine at home. The BMC has been informed of his situation and is taking the necessary steps. The rest of the family, including my mother, tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers. Rai Bachchan is a former winner of the Miss World pageant and nicknamed "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World" in 2004. She entered films after a modeling career and has been a Bollywood superstar since her debut in 1997. She also had a brief stint in Hollywood in 2009. The Pink Panther 2 against Steve Martin. Coronavirus cases in India are now estimated at 850,000, including 28,637 cases reported on Sunday. More than 20,000 people have died in India.

